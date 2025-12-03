1st-of-its-kind addiction recovery hospital opening in Southern Nevada

Las Vegas Recovery Hospital is an acute care hospital designed for patients suffering from substance use disorders and related medical conditions, according to a release.

A “first-of-its-kind” addiction recovery hospital is opening this month in Las Vegas.

Las Vegas Recovery Hospital, an acute care hospital designed for patients suffering from substance use disorders and related medical conditions, is set to open this December, according to a release. The hospital aims to provide “stigma-free care for patients who are too medically acute for traditional rehab facilities and too clinically complex for emergency departments to safely discharge,” said the release.

Dignity Health is leasing out 32,000 square feet on the third and fourth floor of its Rose de Lima Hospital in Henderson for the new facility. This will be the first hospital of its kind in Southern Nevada.

“Emergency departments can provide initial stabilization, but they are overwhelmed and not typically equipped for the prolonged medical management and integrated addiction treatment these patients need,” said Stacey Zierath-Campa, CEO of Las Vegas Recovery Hospital, in a statement. “Meanwhile, traditional rehabs can’t treat patients who require hospital-level medical care. Las Vegas Recovery Hospital fills that gap by treating both the addiction and the underlying medical crisis in one place.”

The hospital, which will consist of 68 beds, will provide acute inpatient medical care for conditions frequently seen in addicted or withdrawing patients. This includes: serious infections like sepsis or IV-drug related abscesses; respiratory complications like pneumonia; cardiovascular issues like heart failure; neurological conditions; malnutrition, dehydration and other metabolic crises; organ disease like hepatitis; and other addiction-related conditions.

Medical, behavioral and psychiatric care will be integrated at Las Vegas Recovery Hospital, with individualized treatment plans for each patient. Additionally, the hospital will consist of a team of addiction-certified physicians, nurse practitioners, psychiatrists, social workers and certified recovery specialists.

It will serve as a partner for other local emergency departments to reduce emergency room backlogs, lower readmission rates and repeat 911 utilization and patient decline from receiving care in the wrong setting, among others.

