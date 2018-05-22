2 bus companies offer low-cost rides from Las Vegas

A pair of bus companies are offering low-cost rides from Las Vegas, providing yet another option for getting out of town other than flying or driving.

(FlixBus/Facebook)

Flixbus launched service for as low as $2.99 between Las Vegas to stops in Los Angeles, Phoenix and San Diego starting May 31, company officials said. Tickets aboard the bright-green buses went on sale this week at flixbus.com, allowing passengers to get one free checked bag.

The company, which originated from Germany, will work with six regional bus partners as it debuts service in the United States, Flixbus officials said.

Separately, Megabus is scheduled to start offering two daily, round-trip rides between Las Vegas and Phoenix starting Friday. For a limited time, prices start at $1 plus a reservation fee at megabus.com. The buses will be operated by Windstar Lines.

