2 high-profile retailers coming to Downtown Summerlin

Two high-profile retailers are set to open stores in Downtown Summerlin later this year.

Signs up in storefronts at the Summerlin retail complex indicate that both a Chanel Fragrance and Beauty Boutique and a Lego store have plans to open this year.

The signs for the Chanel Fragrance and Beauty Boutique say the store will open in the fall. This will be one of dozens of retail locations in the valley where people can buy Chanel products.

The Lego store signs say the Downtown Summerlin location will open in late spring. Once the Summerlin location opens, it will be the second Lego store in Las Vegas. Lego also has a store at Fashion Show Mall on the Strip, according to Lego’s website.

Downtown Summerlin is “thrilled” to be able to land these companies as tenants, said Andy Ciarrocchi, senior vice president of management and operations for Howard Hughes Holdings, which owns the Summerlin retail complex.

“Both Chanel Beauty and Fragrance and Lego are best in class retailers in their respective categories and are great additions to Downtown Summerlin’s impressive retail line-up,” Ciarrocchi said in an emailed statement. “News of both brands coming to Downtown Summerlin has created strong interest and buzz from our patrons and brand loyalists valley-wide.”

Neither company provided a comment on opening a new location in Downtown Summerlin.

