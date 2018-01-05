2 Kmarts in Las Vegas Valley among stores closing nationwide

Sears Holdings Corp. will be closing more than 100 more Sears and Kmart stores, including two in the Las Vegas Valley, as the struggling department store chain tries to turn around its business.

Sears Holdings Corp. is closing Kmart and Sears stores around the U.S., including two Kmart stores in the Las Vegas Valley. (Jeff Mosier/View)

The Hoffman Estates, Illinois-based company says that includes 64 Kmart stores and 39 Sears stores that will be shuttered between early March and early April.

The two stores closing in the valley are both Kmart stores located at 4500 N. Rancho Drive and 2671 Las Vegas Boulevard North in North Las Vegas. Both stores are scheduled to be closed in early April.

Liquidation sales will begin as soon as Jan. 12 at the stores.

A Sears spokesman said Thursday the number of workers affected was not available. The majority of the jobs are part-time positions, Sears said.

The move comes in addition to closing about 250 stores announced last year.

Sears has been selling off some its real estate and brands as it tries to raise cash.

Earlier Thursday, Macy’s Inc. announced it was closing 11 stores early this year.