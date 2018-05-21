2 Lolli and Pops candy stores coming to Las Vegas Strip

Two Lolli and Pops candy stores will open later this year inside the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian and Palazzo.

The exterior of Lolli and Pop at the Fashion Show Mall on the Las Vegas Strip. (Lolli and Pops/Facebook)

A store on the Palazzo side of Grand Canal will fill about 1,500 square feet and employ at least 15 people, said Damon Levy, Lolli senior director of growth. It should open in September.

“We see a lot of potential in the Las Vegas market,” Levy said. “We are excited to increase our presence and to share sweetness with even more guests.”

The other Grand Canal location opening date hasn’t been determined, he said.

Employees wearing straw boater hats, striped aprons and bow ties will add to the classic candy store feel.

Lolli and Pops opened its first Nevada store in January at the Fashion Show shopping center. The 2,200-square-foot location opened with a gummy bear bar.

It was location No. 46 for the San Francisco-based company, according to a statement from the time.

GGP, the owner of Fashion Show and Grand Canal, isn’t the only shopping center operator to invest in a new candy offering. The Review-Journal reported earlier this month that a two-story candy store is coming to The Linq Promenade.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands operates The Venetian and Palazzo.

