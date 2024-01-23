2 major retailers to open new west Las Vegas locations

One of these retailers is planning a new location in Downtown Summerlin.

Signs have went up for a new Five Below coming to Centennial Hills in west Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A bargain retailer and an arts and craft store are planning to open new locations in west Las Vegas.

A sign has gone up in Downtown Summerlin for a new Michaels location near the Trader Joe’s grocery store. This Michaels location should open either in May or June of this year, a Michaels spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

Five Below’s website shows two new Las Vegas locations are set to open Feb. 9. The first is in the Montecito Marketplace center in Centennial Hills, near the intersection of West Elkhorn Road and North Durango Drive. The other is at Sahara Pavilion North, a retail center near the intersection of West Sahara Avenue and South Decatur Boulevard.

With the two new locations, Five Below will have seven stores in the valley. The store carries a wide range of items from action figures and board games to yoga mats and neck massagers, most at $5 or less.

Five Below didn’t respond to a request for comment.

The Michaels location in Downtown Summerlin will be the eighth valley location for the art supplies, framing and crafts retailer. The new location will be just under 20,000 square feet and the company is currently hiring “dozens” of full and part-time employees to work at this location, a spokesperson said.

