2 more Grocery Outlet stores set opening dates

The new stores will be the chain’s fourth and fifth locations in the Las Vegas Valley.

A new Grocery Outlet at 9320 S. Eastern Avenue is seen Thursday, May 1, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Two more Las Vegas Valley Grocery Outlets have announced opening dates.

The stores at 45 N. Nellis Blvd. and 1435 W. Craig Road will celebrate grand openings on May 29, with multiple perks and giveaways up for grabs. These will the chain’s fourth and fifth Las Vegas-area stores.

Both stores will start grand opening festivities at 8 a.m. with the first 100 customers receiving a gift card ranging in mystery amounts of $5 to $500 and a complimentary reusable bag while supplies last throughout the week.

From May 29 to June 27, customers can also enter to win $1,o00 in free groceries.

The Nellis location will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9 a.m., where during the store’s independent owners and operators John and Tenley McBride will donate $1,000 to Salvation Army of Southern Nevada and $1,000 to Three Square.

At Craig Road, the ribbon cutting will be held at noon, with independent store owners and operators Francisco Cardenas and Elizabeth Carillo donating $500 to Project 150, $500 to The Just One Project and $1,000 to Salvation Army of Southern Nevada.

Previously, Grocery Outlet opened their third location at 9320 S. Eastern Ave. on May 1.

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.