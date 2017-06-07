2 more Kmart stores to close in Las Vegas, Henderson

Kmart owner Sears plans to close 72 more stores, including two in Las Vegas. (Frank Franklin II/AP, File)

Two more Kmart stores are slated to close in the Las Vegas Valley.

Those stores are located at:

— 3760 E. Sunset Road, Las Vegas, near the intersection of Sandhill Road.

— 732 S. Racetrack Road, Henderson, near the intersection of Boulder Highway.

A list published by Business Insider on Wednesday shows Kmart owner Sears plans to close 72 more stores, mostly Kmart ones and some auto centers, by September.

In January, the company announced the Kmart at 10405 S. Eastern Ave. in Henderson would close at the end of March.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Wade Tyler Millward at wmillward@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4602. Follow @wademillward on Twitter.