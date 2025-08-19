88°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Business

20 new pickleball venues planned for Las Vegas Valley

Pickleball players compete in Austin, Texas. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images/TNS)
Pickleball players compete in Austin, Texas. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images/TNS)
More Stories
People walk along the Las Vegas Strip, Friday, Aug. 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Las Vegas tourism is down. Some blame Trump’s tariffs and immigration crackdown
A race car navigates around the Sphere during the qualifying round for the Formula 1 Las Vegas ...
F1 business summit to feature notable speakers during Las Vegas Grand Prix week
Travelers look out over grounded Air Canada planes as flight attendants picket at Pearson Inter ...
Air Canada to gradually restart operations after reaching deal with flight attendant union
Gadoon “Spanky” Kyrollos, left, with longtime Las Vegas oddsmaker Jimmy Vaccaro, center, an ...
Legendary Las Vegas bookmaker retires: ‘It’s been a great ride’
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 19, 2025 - 9:09 am
 

Twenty new pickleball locations could be coming to the Las Vegas Valley.

Dill Dinkers, an indoor pickleball franchise, announced plans to open “at least” 20 locations throughout the valley, according to a news release. This is the 26th regional expansion from the company, who has over 400 committed locations across the U.S. since announcing their franchise program in 2023.

The Las Vegas expansion will be led by uncle-niece duo and pickleball podcasters Greg Louie and Brigette Farwaha. Louie is a marketing executive and Farwaha is the assistant director for facilities and operations at UNLV.

Dill Dinkers’ indoor clubs offer both memberships and day passes, online court reservations, party and event bookings and a pro shop. According to Louie, each location will have five or more courts and be 20,000 to 35,000 square feet.

The clubs are designed to be “inclusive” of all levels and ages, offering lessons and clinics, as well as on-site equipment.

No locations have been announced yet, but Louie said he is negotiating the lease for the first location, with the hopes to open in early 2026. He said they are scouting a “handful” of other locations and are in talks with franchisees to open more venues.

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES