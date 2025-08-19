20 new pickleball venues planned for Las Vegas Valley

An indoor pickleball franchise announced a regional expansion in Las Vegas Valley, with plans for at least 20 locations.

Dill Dinkers, an indoor pickleball franchise, announced plans to open “at least” 20 locations throughout the valley, according to a news release. This is the 26th regional expansion from the company, who has over 400 committed locations across the U.S. since announcing their franchise program in 2023.

The Las Vegas expansion will be led by uncle-niece duo and pickleball podcasters Greg Louie and Brigette Farwaha. Louie is a marketing executive and Farwaha is the assistant director for facilities and operations at UNLV.

Dill Dinkers’ indoor clubs offer both memberships and day passes, online court reservations, party and event bookings and a pro shop. According to Louie, each location will have five or more courts and be 20,000 to 35,000 square feet.

The clubs are designed to be “inclusive” of all levels and ages, offering lessons and clinics, as well as on-site equipment.

No locations have been announced yet, but Louie said he is negotiating the lease for the first location, with the hopes to open in early 2026. He said they are scouting a “handful” of other locations and are in talks with franchisees to open more venues.

