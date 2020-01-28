2019 marked record hotel construction across US, report says

The U.S. ended 2019 with more hotel construction in the pipeline than the year before and a record number of projects being built, according to a new report.

Resorts World under construction during an aerial photo on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A total of 5,748 hotel projects nationwide, consisting of 708,898 rooms, were in the pipeline at year’s end, up 4 percent and 6 percent, respectively, from a year earlier, Lodging Econometrics reported Monday.

Within that, an all-time high of 1,768 projects, comprising 237,362 rooms, were under construction at the close of 2019, up 7 percent and 10 percent, respectively, year-over-year, the firm said.

The research group also tracks projects scheduled to start construction in the next 12 months and those in early planning stages when compiling its pipeline tally.

The New Hampshire-based company also recently reported that Los Angeles has the most hotel construction in the pipeline nationally, with 168 projects comprising 28,501 rooms.

