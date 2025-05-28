256K pounds of canned beef stew recalled

Hormel Foods is recalling approximately 256,185 pounds of canned beef stew product that may be contaminated with foreign material, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said.

Hormel Foods Corporation, a Tucker, Ga. establishment, is recalling approximately 256,185 pounds of canned beef stew product that may be contaminated with foreign material, specifically wood, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Wednesday.

The 20-oz. metal cans containing “Dinty Moore Beef Stew” were produced on Feb. 4. They have “Best By Feb 2028” and lot code “T02045” printed on them, though the lot code may have an additional number at the end.

The product subject to recall bears establishment number “EST 199G” printed on the can. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

The problem was discovered after Hormel notified the FSIS that it had received three consumer complaints reporting pieces of wood in the beef stew product.

There have been no confirmed reports of injury due to consumption of this product. Anyone concerned about an injury should contact a health care provider.

Consumers and members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Hormel Foods Corporation at 800-523-4635 or media@hormel.com.

