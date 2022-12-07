54°F
Business

$2B sale closes on Ahern Rentals

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 7, 2022 - 2:27 pm
 
One of the Ahern Rentals locations in Las Vegas, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas ...
One of the Ahern Rentals locations in Las Vegas, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Las Vegas’ Ahern Rentals is under new ownership.

United Rentals announced Wednesday that it completed its $2 billion cash buyout of the decades-old construction equipment company.

The buyer said the transaction adds approximately 2,100 employees, 60,000 rental assets and 106 locations to its U.S. operations.

United Rentals, based in Stamford, Connecticut, announced last month that it reached a deal to acquire the firm led by Don Ahern.

Founded in 1953, Ahern Rentals generated $842 million in revenue last year, according to its new owner. Ahern’s equipment offerings include scissor lifts, scaffolding, excavators, backhoe loaders and trenchers.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.

