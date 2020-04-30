3.8M seek US jobless aid, raising layoffs since virus hit to 30M

Nearly 3.8 million people filed for their initial jobless claim in the most recent week, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

About 3.8 million people filed for unemployment last week. (Mike Groll/AP file)

WASHINGTON — About 3.8 million workers filed for their initial unemployment claim last week, raising total layoffs since the virus hit hard to 30 million plus.

Nearly all of the layoffs have come in six weeks since COVID-19 began to infect millions across the country.

The numbers mean 18.6% of the U.S. work force has become unemployed, a level not reached since the Great Depression.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.