3 Fashion Show mall stores fined for coronavirus safety noncompliance

Three stores at Fashion Show mall were fined last week for failing to follow COVID-19 health and safety measures.

Each of the three stores inside the mall, 3200 Las Vegas Blvd. South, was slapped with an $8,501 penalty Aug. 3 after Nevada’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration determined they weren’t complying with at least one of the safety measures, a release announced Monday.

The stores are Saks Fifth Avenue, Shiekh Shoes and Forever 21, a release said. The specific violations weren’t clear.

OSHA’s Division of Industrial Relations first visited those employers and handed them a notice asking them to follow the health measures. The stores hadn’t addressed the issues by the next OSHA visit, and the state safety agency opened an investigation.

If those stores continue their noncompliance, the release said, the state could close the shops until they’re compliant.

