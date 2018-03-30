3 Las Vegas-area contractors licenses revoked

The Nevada State Contractors Board revoked the contractor licenses of three Las Vegas-area businesses this month.

Board members prepare before a meeting of the Nevada State Contractors Board at their offices in Henderson in 2016. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Screenshot/The Nevada State Contractors Board website The Nevada State Contractors Board has issued a warning to Nye County residents.

T & M Electrical Inc., doing business as Two Master Electricians in Henderson had its license revoked after the board found the company in violation for failure to pay for materials or services rendered, committing a fraudulent or deceitful act, failure to respond to and comply with a written request from the board, and failure to establish financial responsibility.

The business was fined $3,000. Mauro Gonzalez, the company’s owner, did not respond to a request for comment Wednesday.

Ray Iron Welding LLC, an ornamental metal company based out of North Las Vegas, had its license revoked after the company was found in violation for substandard workmanship, failure to take appropriate corrective action, willful disregard of the state’s building and industrial insurance laws, failure to include Residential Recovery Fund information in a contract or proposal, failure to comply with a written request from the board, advertising beyond the scope of the license, and failure to establish financial responsibility.

The company was fined $4,850 and assessed investigative costs. Armando Romero-Urias, the company’s owner, did not respond to a request for comment Wednesday.

R.L.R. LLC, a roofing company based out of Las Vegas, had its license revoked after the board found the company in violation for failure to prosecute a construction project or operation thereby causing material injury to another, failure to respond to and comply with a written request from the board, misuse of a license, failure to include the monetary limit or license number on a contract or proposal, committing a fraudulent or deceitful act, willful disregard of the laws of the state regarding industrial insurance, and failure to establish financial responsibility.

The business was fined $5,250 and assessed investigative costs. R.L.R. LLC could not be reached for comment.