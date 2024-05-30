3 tenants signed to new retail center near the Strip

Three tenants have signed onto a new strip mall being built on the site of a former strip mall that was destroyed by a fire in 2021.

A tenant and parking lot map for the new strip mall being planned for 4080 Paradise Road. (Colliers International)

An overview of the site of the new strip mall being planned for 4080 Paradise Road. (Colliers International)

More than two-and-half years after a fire tore through a strip mall near the Las Vegas Strip, three tenants have signed onto a new retail project that is replacing the fire damaged building.

In late 2021, a two-alarm fire tore through a strip mall at 4080 Paradise Road near the intersection with Flamingo Road. Demolition took out the rest of the building but now there are plans to build a new strip mall on the site.

Three tenants — Dotty’s, XO Liquor and Jass Smoke Shop — have signed on to the project, which has yet to start construction, said Areeba Moten, a senior associate for Colliers International, which is overseeing leasing operations for the site.

These tenants are “essential” for the strip mall and can help bring in customers for other tenants, said Moten.

There is still about 9,200 square feet of available space at the project, Moten said. The goal is to fill half that space with restaurants and the other half with small businesses like nail salons.

The strip mall’s goal is to serve tourists near the Las Vegas Strip as well as local workers at nearby resorts, UNLV’s campus and the Hughes Center, said Scott Knode, a representative and son-in-law of the owner of the land, Anthony Fanticola.

The goal is for the project to break ground in the next two to three months and have tenants open their spaces in summer 2025, Moten said.

Moten said the project should be one of the few new strip malls near the Las Vegas Strip.

“These days, you’re seeing the growth of strip centers, or just retail being built more to the southwest … or the northwest.” Moten said. “You’re not seeing a lot in the central part of the valley. So this is a really exciting project for the pent up demand.”

Moten expects that more leases will be signed once a groundbreaking takes place and there are visible signs of construction at the site.

Contact Sean Hemmersmeier at shemmersmeier@reviewjournal.com. Follow @seanhemmers34 on X.