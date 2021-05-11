$30M downtown Las Vegas project to add restaurants, office space

Redevelopment construction by the Dapper Companies continues on the multi-use commercial property at a former United States Post Office location on Monday, May 10, 2021, in Downtown Las Vegas. It will house a post office amongst other retail outlets. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Jay Madrid, right, and Leonardo Mejia with Quality Iron works metal support beams as redevelopment construction continues on the multi-use commercial property at a former United States Post Office location on Monday, May 10, 2021, in Downtown Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A six-story parking garage will be erected as redevelopment construction by the Dapper Companies continues on the multi-use commercial property at a former United States Post Office location on Monday, May 10, 2021, in Downtown Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Redevelopment construction by the Dapper Companies continues on the multi-use commercial property at a former United States Post Office location on Monday, May 10, 2021, in Downtown Las Vegas. It will house a post office amongst other retail outlets. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Power lines will be buried as redevelopment construction continues on the multi-use commercial property at a former United States Post Office location on Monday, May 10, 2021, in Downtown Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A restaurant and bar will occupy the rooftop location as redevelopment construction by the Dapper Companies continues on the multi-use commercial property at a former United States Post Office location on Monday, May 10, 2021, in Downtown Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Redevelopment construction by the Dapper Companies continues on the multi-use commercial property at a former United States Post Office location on Monday, May 10, 2021, in Downtown Las Vegas. It will house a post office amongst other retail outlets. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A rendering of the building at 201 Las Vegas Blvd. South, which is undergoing renovations. (Courtesy of Dapper Companies)

Construction is underway on a decades-old downtown Las Vegas building that is slated to get restaurants, co-working office space and, the landlord hopes, a rooftop eatery.

Developer J Dapper said Monday that work started two weeks ago at 201 Las Vegas Blvd. South, at Carson Avenue, when he closed on a nearly $20 million construction loan.

Its gutted floors are visible to passersby. Dapper said he aims to finish the $30 million project 11 months from now.

The building was perhaps best known lately for its ground-floor U.S. Post Office, which has been based in a temporary trailer on-site for the past several months and will move back in when the building is ready, according to Dapper.

It is slated to be joined at the property by Broken Yolk Cafe, Taco Reforma, Baguette Café and Pachinko Pub, with the latter three to be located on the ground floor of a planned six-story parking garage next door.

Woven, a shared-office-space venture launched by Dapper and workplace-furniture dealer Henriksen Butler, will occupy the existing building’s second and third floors.

Dapper said he is in negotiations for a rooftop restaurant there as well.

Downtown already has plenty of eateries, including near his building, but Dapper believes the area can handle another batch of competitors.

He noted that one of his new tenants is a breakfast place, and that Eat, a neighborhood breakfast and lunch spot, draws plenty of customers.

“There’s always a wait,” he said.

Dapper, founder of Dapper Companies, purchased the property in 2018. Before the current construction started, he already gutted the second and third floors and removed hazardous materials such as asbestos, he said.

According to Dapper’s firm, the building was constructed in the 1970s and was originally known as the Nevada Savings and Loan Association Building.

The architects, Walter Zick and Howard Sharp, also designed the Moulin Rouge, The Mint and Clark High School, among other projects, Dapper Companies said.

Dapper’s other real estate holdings include the long-shuttered Huntridge Theater. He closed his $4 million purchase of the World War II-era venue March 31, in a deal facilitated by city officials, and his firm has said it will spend the next three years renovating that property.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.