3D printing company coming to Nevada, adds to manufacturing base

Inside the Pictographics print shop, a set of miniature, realistic figures are displayed on a table. They only stand a few inches tall, but the 3D-printed portraits are extraordinarily detailed, from the print on their clothes to the shading on their hands.

Craig Miller plans to use 3D printing technology to become the premiere 3D print company in the world.

Pictographics, known for digitally dying textiles, is planning to expand into the manufacturing industry. The company currently has four machines and plans to own 15 to 30 within the next two years.

The Governor’s Office of Economic Development approved about $1.1 million in tax abatements to Pictographics on Thursday. The company plans to make a capital investment of $17.7 million.

Miller said the 3D printers allow the company to produce different molds, jigs and fixtures for a variety of manufacturing industries.

“There isn’t a single manufacturing industry that will not need our services,” he said.

The company plans to make finished parts such as brake levers for cars.

With about 5 to 10 percent of his clients based in Nevada, Miller said his company would be able to bring more money into the state.

“There’s a lot of out-of-state and out-of-country money funneling into Las Vegas that’s providing jobs for local workers,” he said.

The company’s success with 3D printing has led to a need for a larger staff; they are currently getting offers for more business opportunities than they can accept, Miller said.

Pictograph intends to hire 27 employees over the next year at an average hourly wage of $27.35.

The abatements will also allow the company to buy more equipment.

“It’s like growth on steroids. It’s the help you need to make things go faster and easier,” Miller said. “It’s nice to know the state’s on your side.”

The expansion of high-tech companies like Pictographics proves that the Southern Nevada communities support manufacturing, according to Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance Chief Operating Officer Jared Smith.

“Our hope is to continue to grow Nevada’s manufacturing base along with attracting other companies inside that supply chain,” Smith said. “We believe in growing our economy by playing to our strengths, and we know we have a story to tell in manufacturing.”

The economic development board approved about $13.3 million in tax abatements for existing, expanding and new Nevada companies in return for more than $131.5 million in new tax revenue. These companies include:

Axion Corporation

Approved tax abatements: $2,961,819

Axion Corporation, a provider of satellite-based entertainment service, plans to relocate its corporate headquarters to Reno and begin operations by November. The company intends to hire 205 employees by the end of its second year of operations at an average hourly wage of $40.60, and 511 employees by the end of its fifth year of operations.

Caremark LLC

Approved tax abatements: $727,335

Caremark LLC, a subsidiary of pharmacy chain CVS Health, is considering adding a prescription management service center in Las Vegas. The company would hire 102 employees over the first 24 months of operations at an average hourly wage of $25.73.

Fortress Innovations LLC

Approved tax abatements: $548,913

Fortress Innovations, a manufacturing and real estate development company, is looking to establish operations in Mesquite. The company anticipates a 315,000-square-foot manufacturing facility, six to 10 demo homes and additional storage space. It plans to hire 30 new employees within its first year of operations, paying employees an average hourly wage of $25.18.

Fulcrum Sierra Biofuels LLC

Approved tax abatements: $1,909,038

Fulcrum Sierra Biofuels is planning to expand its feedstock processing facility in Storey County, adding an additional 29,000-square-foot building to accommodate new equipment. The company plans to add 13 positions at an average hourly rate of $22.04.

KRS Global Biotechnology Inc.

Approved tax abatements: $2,750,636

Custom pharmaceutical company KRS Global Biotechnology is considering building a licensed pharmaceutical manufacturing facility in Nevada. The company plans to hire 50 new employees over its first year of operations, at an average hourly wage of $25.

Polaris Industries Inc.

Approved tax abatements: $1,051,521

Polaris Industries, a power sports vehicle manufacturer, is considering opening a new 500,000-square-foot distribution center in Fernley, Nevada, which would be operational in the second quarter of 2019. The company intends to hire 64 employees at an average hourly wage of $21.95.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc.

Approved tax abatements: $277,390

Ritchie Brothers is planning to expand operations in Southern Nevada by hiring 25 additional employees over the next year and establishing a 169,080-square-foot distribution warehouse facility in northern Las Vegas. The employees would make an average hourly wage of $22.94.

Sephora USA Inc.

Approved tax abatements: $3,128,708

Sephora is considering opening a 715,000-square-foot regional distribution center in the greater Las Vegas area. The company would hire 60 new employees within its first year of operations. The cosmetic company aims to hire Nevada residents, including qualified disabled and veteran employees, and would pay an average hourly wage of $24.05.