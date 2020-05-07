3rd Nevada Amazon worker tests positive for coronavirus

The number of Nevada Amazon warehouses reporting positive cases of the coronavirus is now up to three.

A forklift driver navigates through Amazon's North Las Vegas fulfillment center on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018. (Review-Journal file photo)

Amazon confirmed Thursday an employee has tested positive at its warehouse located on Nexus Way in North Las Vegas — one day after at least one employee at its facility near the Las Vegas Motor Speedway was reported to have contracted the coronavirus.

Amazon spokesman Timothy Carter said in a statement the retailer is “supporting the individual who is recovering.”

It also is continuing to follow safety guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the World Health Organization and local health officials, according to the company.

Amazon said it has not failed to notify workers in a timely manner when an employee has tested positive, noting that it has remained transparent in alerting the entire staff through phone or text when new cases are learned.

