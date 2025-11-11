4 companies planning to expand in Clark County approved for over $1M in tax incentives

Four companies have been approved for over $1.18 million in abatements in Clark County in sectors such as fintech, car parts, defense and law enforcement training and textiles.

Four companies have been approved for over $1.18 million in tax abatements in Clark County in sectors such as fintech, car parts, defense and law enforcement training and textiles.

DieselCore, Welspun USA Inc., Paysign Inc. and Milo Live, were approved on Monday for $1.18 million in abatements by the Governor’s Office of Economic Development, according to a news release.

The companies are anticipated invest over $9.1 million in the first two years and generate over $47.2 million in taxes over the next 10 years. The companies will create 721 jobs with an average wage of around $32.07.

During GOED’s quarterly meeting on Monday, seven companies in total were approved for abatements.

DieselCore, represented by Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance, plans to establish a facility in North Las Vegas at 3850 Losee Road. DieselCore is a supplier and distributor of diesel engine and parts.

It was approved for $117,286 in abatements, with an anticipated capital investment of $1.12 million within the first two years of operation and $7.2 million in new taxes over the next 10 years. It is expected to create 87 jobs at an average hourly wage of $31.61 within five years.

Welspun USA Inc., represented by LVGEA, has plans to establish a pillow manufacturing facility in Las Vegas at 5210 E. Carey Ave. Welspun USA is a home textiles manufacturing company based in India.

It was approved for $566,909 in abatements, with anticipated capital investment of $5.1 million within the first two years of operation and $15.1 million in new taxes over the next 10 years. It is expected to create 223 jobs at an average hourly wage of $31.73 within five years.

Financial services and fintech company Paysign Inc., represented by LVGEA, is planning to expand its existing headquarters in Henderson by adding a new location at 168 N. Gibson Road. Its current headquarters is at 2615 St. Rose Pkwy.

Paysign was approved for $377,270 in abatements, with an anticipated capital investment of $1.3 million within the first two years of operation and $23.3 million in new taxes over the next 10 years. It is expected to create 395 jobs at an average hourly wage of $33.31 within five years.

Milo Live, represented by LVGEA, is doubling its current Las Vegas operations with a new Las Vegas facility at 6535 E. Tropical Pkwy. It has an exisiting location at 3885 N. Rockbottom St.

Milo Live is a law enforcement and defense training company who provides shooting ranges and live-fire training systems.

It was approved for $118,699 in abatements, with an anticipates capital equipment investment of $1.5 million within the first two years of operation and $1.5 million in new taxes over the next 10 years. It is expected to create 16 jobs at an average hourly wage of $31.62 within five years.

