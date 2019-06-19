4-story, 115-room Residence Inn opens in Henderson

It is the first of three new hotels to be completed by Nigro Construction in partnership with Marriott over the next year.

The newest Residence Inn by Marriott has officially opened in Henderson.

The four-story, 115-room hotel on St. Rose Parkway opened its doors June 6 after breaking ground in May 2018. It is the first of three new hotels to be completed by Nigro Construction in partnership with Marriott over the next year, according to a statement the local developer released Wednesday.

Michael Nigro, president of Nigro Construction, said the scope of development along St. Rose Parkway is “incredible,” and pointed to projects like the Raiders practice facility, the new Costco, St. Rose Dominican hospital and new residential developments.

“The timing is perfect to welcome corporate and leisure guests to this brand new, one-of-a-kind Residence Inn by Marriott,” he said in the statement.

The extended-stay suites include fully-equipped kitchens, along with living and working areas. The hotel offers free grocery shopping services, a hot breakfast daily, an evening social hour, a lounge area, and an outdoor living space with a fire pit, grill and pool.

The hotel’s launch signals the finalization of Nigro Construction’s The Place at Seven Hills, a 100,000-square-foot project that also includes a Remedy’s Tavern, Bank of George, Hampton Inn & Suites, and Starbucks.

