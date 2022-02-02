$5.8M available for emergency food and shelter programs in Clark County

Local public and private human service organizations can apply for grants through the Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA.

Volunteer Juli Jimenez moves a palette of food inside of the Three Square North Campus warehouse in Las Vegas, Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Nearly $6 million in federal funds is now available through the Emergency Food and Shelter Programs, United Way of Southern Nevada and Clark County announced this week.

Public and private organizations can apply for some of the more than $5.8 million in the funds offered through the Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA.

The grant program, first established in 1987, helps support human service agencies in their work to provide shelter, food and other supportive services to people experiencing or at risk of experiencing hunger or homelessness, according to FEMA.

During the pandemic, Clark County’s Emergency Food and Shelter Program has distributed $4.1 million to provide more than 400,000 meals and 46,300 nights of shelter. The funds were also used to give emergency rental assistance to 1,140 households, according to a UWSN news release on Monday.

Applicants must be a voluntary nonprofit or unit of government, eligible to receive federal funds, with the demonstrated ability to deliver emergency food or shelter programs, among other requirements.

Applicants must view a webinar no later than Feb. 11 at 5 p.m. to be eligible to apply, accoring to the news release. The application deadline is 11:59 p.m. on Feb. 11.

More information and applications are available online at uwsn.org/efsp.

McKenna Ross is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Contact her at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on Twitter.