5 independently owned bookstores to explore in Las Vegas

If you’re looking to buy books in Las Vegas from a bookstore that isn’t Barnes & Noble, this is the list for you.

The rooms are overflowing with guests during the grand opening of the new iteration of the Writer's Block on Saturday, April 13, 2019, in downtown Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Books are displayed on a shelf at Dragon Castle Books on North Rainbow Boulevard in Las Vegas, Dec. 29, 2014. (Sandy Lopez/View)

Visitors enter and exit The Arts Factory, where Diamond Sutra Books is located, during First Friday in the Arts District of downtown Las Vegas in August 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Dragon Castle Books owner Carla Spillman poses for a photo with her son, Danny Brown, at the bookstore on North Rainbow Boulevard in Las Vegas, Dec. 29, 2014. (Sandy Lopez/View)

Drew Cohen packs and organizes online orders for shipping and curbside pickup at The Writer's Block. (Drew Cohen)

A view of The Lucy, a multipurpose creative residency, and the new iteration of the Writer's Block in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday, April 13, 2019. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Barnes & Noble isn’t the only store in the valley where you can buy books, pick up board games or sit and do some reading.

Here are five independently owned Las Vegas bookstores to check out the next time you’re on the hunt for a new book.

Diamond Sutra Books

Located inside the Arts Factory at 107 E. Charleston Boulevard #105, this bookstore specializes in selling rare books in both its physical store and online through eBay.

“Diamond Sutra Books welcomes the unwanted books you no longer need,” the bookstore said in a TikTok post. “By selling us these pre-owned items, you help us sell them at a discounted, affordable rate to people who couldn’t afford them otherwise.”

In addition to its assortment of rare books dating back to the 1600s, the store sells cassette tapes, CDs, vinyl records and other nostalgic collectibles, co-owner Aaron Montijo said.

Dragon Castle Books

This northwest valley bookstore, which opened its doors in September 2014, is a space for readers to buy and trade used books.

Located at 3142 N. Rainbow Blvd., the store specializes in science fiction and fantasy books, including comic books, graphic novels and manga.

However, the store is still a general used bookstore with a variety of genres to pick from, owner Carla Spillman said.

The store is open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., though hours may vary depending on major holidays. You can find their website at dragon-castle-books.square.site.

Las Vegas Books

Co-owner Kelsey German said Las Vegas Books, which opened in November 2021, sells everything from classic novels to $2,000 “Lord of the Rings” sets. The store processes about 1,000 books a week from both closed bookstores and customers who sell and trade.

German said what sets the store apart from other used bookstores in the valley is its up-to-date catalog and request system that helps customers find the books they want.

The store, located at 4790 S. Eastern Ave., is open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Avantpop Books

Avantpop Books, at 900 Liberace Ave. Suite D-102, opened in 2019, but co-owners Shwa and Sugar Laytart say they have been collecting books, music and art for decades.

Sugar said the store’s collection is “curated for the change and unique individuals looking for hard-to-find and out-of-this world items,” or, in other words, it’s a “subversive and counterculture haven.”

Shwa hosts the bookstore’s podcast, “Avantpop Bookstore Presents,” and shares short stories, music and interviews. The podcast is available on Spotify, YouTube, Apple Podcasts and Zencast.

Avantpop Books is open Sunday and Monday from noon to 4 p.m., Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 12 to 6 p.m., and is closed Thursday and Tuesday. To learn more, visit the store’s website at avantpopbooks.com.

The Writer’s Block

The Writer’s Block has been slinging books in the Las Vegas Valley for 10 years, but moved to its current location at The Lucy at 519 S. 6th Street, Ste. 100, in 2019 from its original location on Fremont Street.

Inside, you’ll find a small coffee shop, toys, stationery, thousands of books (of course) and an artificial bird sanctuary. (It makes more sense when you see it in person.)

The Writer’s Block offers workshops for students 5 to 18 years old taught by bookstore staff and volunteers. Workshops are project-based, and cover poetry, printmaking, podcasting and more, according to the store’s website.

The bookstore is open daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Its coffee shop is open from Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For new offers and information visit thewritersblock.org.

