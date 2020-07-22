5 more North Las Vegas Amazon workers test positive

The warehouse at 6001 E. Tropical Way has seen at least 17 positive cases of coronavirus.

A forklift driver navigates through Amazon's North Las Vegas fulfillment center on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018. (Review-Journal file photo)

Five more Amazon employees at the company’s warehouse in North Las Vegas have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The online retailer confirmed the positive cases Wednesday at its 855,000-square-foot warehouse at 6001 E. Tropical Way, bringing the total number of positive cases there to at least 17.

Amazon spokeswoman Lisa Guinn said in an emailed statement the company is supporting the individuals who are recovering.

Guinn said Amazon has spent an estimated $4 billion from April to June on coronavirus-related initiatives for customers and employees.

“This includes spending more than $800 million in the first half of the year on COVID-19 safety measures, with investments in personal protective equipment, enhanced cleaning of our facilities, less efficient process paths that better allow for effective social distancing, higher wages for hourly teams, and developing our own COVID-19 testing capabilities,” she said.

There have been other confirmed cases at its warehouse along Bay Lake Trail and two neighboring facilities on Nexus Way.

Contact Subrina Hudson at shudson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0340. Follow @SubrinaH on Twitter.