5 new retailers coming to Las Vegas Strip shopping center

Pop Mart as well as four other retailers are planning to open this spring and summer.

The Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas, Tuesday, May 16, 2023. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

A Strip shopping center is getting five new storefronts this spring and summer.

The Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood are getting multiple new tenants, ranging from fashion retailers to designer toys and collectables.

“We’re so excited to welcome these five amazing new tenants to Miracle Mile Shops,” said Robert Buchanan, vice president and general manager of Miracle Mile Shops. “Each of them brings something unique, and we’re sure our guests are going to love these popular additions.”

Chinese toy retailer Pop Mart will be opening another Las Vegas storefront in the Miracle Mile. The retailer has grown in popularity in the United States offering “blind boxes” with a surprise collectable toy inside and their collaborations with artists.

The new store will include limited edition items and other souvenirs. Pop Mart has a Strip location at the Fashion Show mall.

Fashion and intimate wear brand Calzedonia | Intimissimi will bring “European charm” to the center. The brand is known for their legwear, including hosier and leggings, as well as shapewear, clothing and swimwear.

Accessory brand Lovisa will offer their affordable, trendy and timeless jewelry to Miracle Mile shoppers, as a “go-to destination for fashion jewelry.”

Briggs & Riley, a luggage brand, will offer their travel solutions to shoppers, with “durable” gear like suitcases, backpacks and accessories, all with a lifetime warranty.

Oculus Sunglass Boutique is opening a storefront and will carry exclusive, high-quality, designer eyewear from brands like Cartier, Gucci, Celine, Dita Eyewear, Dior and Versace brands.

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.