5 new stores open at Las Vegas outlet mall

In addition to the five newly opened stores, two other stores are set to open this year at the Las Vegas shopping center.

Construction to start on parking garage at this popular Vegas destination

Shoppers crowd the Las Vegas North Premium Outlets for Black Friday sales on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Five new stores have opened at the Las Vegas North Premium Outlets, with two more on the way.

Lululemon has finished its expansion at the outlets and is now offering a broader selection of apparel, according to a news release. Another activewear brand, Vuori, has opened at the outlets, offering clothing with sustainable materials.

Hoka now has a storefront at the outlets, offering its signature shoes designed for runners and other athletes. Womenswear brand Anne Fontaine has arrived, offering “iconic” tailored white shirts and modern style, according to a news release. Men’s clothing brand TravisMathew also is open at the outlets.

Shoe brand Dr. Martens is coming soon, as well as popular fashion brand Aritzia, according to a news release.

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.