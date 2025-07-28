105°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Business

5 new stores open at Las Vegas outlet mall

Shoppers crowd the Las Vegas North Premium Outlets for Black Friday sales on Friday, Nov. 25, 2 ...
Shoppers crowd the Las Vegas North Premium Outlets for Black Friday sales on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
More Stories
Renderings of the 18b Las Vegas Arts District Parking Garage (City of Las Vegas/KGA Architecture)
Construction to start on parking garage at this popular Vegas destination
This artist's rendering shows a Blue Heron home under construction in MacDonald Highlands. Form ...
Former boxer lists Henderson mansion again for $19.5M
The Southern Nevada Regional Housing Authority headquarters is shown in Las Vegas on Wednesday, ...
New public housing complex set for North Las Vegas
Michael Chapman stands in his front doorway on Thursday, July 24, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggi ...
‘A big help’: Nonprofit helps Las Vegas residents prevent falls at home
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 28, 2025 - 3:46 pm
 

Five new stores have opened at the Las Vegas North Premium Outlets, with two more on the way.

Lululemon has finished its expansion at the outlets and is now offering a broader selection of apparel, according to a news release. Another activewear brand, Vuori, has opened at the outlets, offering clothing with sustainable materials.

Hoka now has a storefront at the outlets, offering its signature shoes designed for runners and other athletes. Womenswear brand Anne Fontaine has arrived, offering “iconic” tailored white shirts and modern style, according to a news release. Men’s clothing brand TravisMathew also is open at the outlets.

Shoe brand Dr. Martens is coming soon, as well as popular fashion brand Aritzia, according to a news release.

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES