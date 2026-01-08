53°F
5 new stores to open on Las Vegas Strip

FILE - Fashion Show mall pictured in this file photo. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
FILE - Fashion Show mall pictured in this file photo. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
People take a gondola ride at the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian on Thursday, Dec. 12, 202 ...
People take a gondola ride at the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 8, 2026 - 1:52 pm
 

Five new storefronts are arriving at two Strip retail centers.

Fashion Show Las Vegas and Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian Resort are welcoming five new storefronts in the coming months, according to a press release. The shops range from food and beverage, headwear, timepieces and art.

Opening early this year at Fashion Show is Hat Club, a headwear company selling hats for fans to rep their favorite teams to rare patches. The storefront will be available on level two near Olight. Blue Bottle Coffee also will be opening soon at Fashion Show, on level one near MAC Cosmetics. Known for their specialty coffee offerings, this will be its second Las Vegas location, with the first at UnCommons.

At Grand Canal Shoppes, timepiece company Horologio has opened two new boutiques, showcasing Tudor and Tag Heuer. Both boutiques are now open and are located on casino level one, near Breitling.

Now open is Gol Art, a modern and contemporary gallery, at Grand Canal Shoppes near Smith & Wollensky ​​on retail level two. The gallery will feature a “curated mix” of original and limited-edition work, emphasizing “highly collectable pieces,” said the press release.

Auntie Anne’s and Häagen-Dazs have opened a “one-stop shop” in the food court on retail level two of Grand Canal Shoppes. It features Auntie Anne’s hand-rolled soft pretzels and Häagen-Dazs’ ice cream.

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.

