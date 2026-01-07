500K Nevadans to see auto insurance rates increase in 2026

A new study from LendingTree shows Nevada is the most expensive state in the country for full coverage car insurance.

Over a half-million Nevadans have seen or will see a spike in their auto insurance in the new year, as multiple major auto insurers are raising rates.

Around 525,000 Nevadans saw an increase in their auto insurance at the start of 2026, with another 45,000 to see increases further into the new year, according to filings from the Nevada Division of Insurance. This is many insurers, including major providers like State Farm and Allstate, latest move to increase premiums as Nevadans face some of the highest auto insurance rates in the country.

A new study from LendingTree said Nevada is the most expensive state in the country for full coverage car insurance at $335 per month. This is compared to the national average of around $208, according to the study.

Insurers are raising premiums in Nevada by an estimated 6.4 percent in 2026, compared to the national average of 0.67 percent, said the study. Although, this number pales in comparison to 2025, where Nevadans saw rate hikes of 13.7 percent.

Multiple insurers raised their rates effective New Year’s Day, including American Family Insurance, Essentia Insurance Company and Central Insurance Company.

American Family Insurance raised its auto rates by around 12 percent, affecting over 20,535 Nevadans. Essentia Insurance Company raised its auto rates by around 9.8 percent, affecting 19,760 residents, and Central Insurance Company raised its auto rates by 17.5 percent, affecting over 1,720.

State Farm raised its auto insurance rates by 2.7 percent on Jan. 2, impacting 424,000 Nevadans.

Viking Insurance Company of Wisconsin will raise its rates on Jan. 12 by 5 percent, affecting 22,537 residents.

Nationwide General Insurance Company is raising rates on Feb. 1 by 7.2 percent, affecting 927 residents, and Cincinnati Casualty Company will raise its rates on March 21 by 20.4 percent, affecting 2,182 residents.

Allstate is raising rates on April 6 by 3.5 percent, affecting 17,504 residents.

All insurers must go through the DOI when requesting a rate change and the approved rates cannot be “excessive or discriminatory,” according to the agency.

Typically, the actual division-approved rate is typically lower than the rate hike requested. This is because of the division’s mission to “protect the rights of Nevada consumers” and ensure “financial solvency of insurers, ” said the Division of Insurance.

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.