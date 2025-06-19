$50M Las Vegas Strip nightlife venue sets opening date

The $50 million venue on the Las Vegas Strip will feature a restaurant, a bar and beer garden, and a three-story nightlife hot spot featuring different music zones.

Construction of new restaurant and nightlife venue Bottled Blonde Las Vegas continues adjacent to Ole Red in the Grand Bazaar Shops on Friday, April 25, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Construction of new restaurant and nightlife venue Bottled Blonde Las Vegas continues adjacent to Ole Red in the Grand Bazaar Shops on Friday, April 25, 2025, in Las Vegas. (File/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Las Vegas Strip’s new $50 million nightlife venue has set an opening date.

Bottled Blonde Las Vegas will open on June 26, according to Arizona-based Evening Entertainment Group. A red carpet grand opening is set for July 18.

Located at 3639 Las Vegas Boulevard, the venue “transforms from casual neighborhood Italian eatery by day to a high-energy nightlife scene by night,” according to its website, with a restaurant, bar and beer garden at the location. The nightlife hot spot will feature different music zones spanning its 25,000 square feet and three stories, with the third floor an open-air rooftop, a 38-foot LED wall, over 40 HD TVs, 360-degree bars and a view of the Bellagio fountains across the street.

Restaurant patrons will be able to order lunch, dinner, dessert and late-night offerings, including truffle fries, chicken wings, pretzels, pizzas and burgers. They will also have an expansive drink selection, including beers, wines and bubbly, alongside their signature cocktails, like their Hot Tropic, available by the glass, pitcher or tower.

When the party starts, live DJs will be on both floors and “over-the-top bottle service” to boot. Aside from being a restaurant and nightlife venue, it will also be available for private and semi-private bookings and events.

Kitchen hours will be 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., with nightlife running from 10 p.m. to late night.

Neighboring Ole Red Las Vegas and located inside the open-air retail hub Grand Bazaar Shops, Bottled Blonde will face steep competition on the Strip, a corridor packed with places to eat, drink and party. When the project was announced in April 2023, Les Corieri, co-owner of Evening Entertainment Group, told the Review-Journal the venue will be a “marquee location,” pointing to the high pedestrian count.

Bottled Blonde also has locations in Texas, Miami, Scottsdale, Arizona and Nashville.

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.