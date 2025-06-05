$50M office complex redevelopment in Henderson gets approval

The $50 million project faced opposition over its proposed signage, and the developers worked with city staff to chop the size down from what they originally designed.

An artist's rendering of The Cliff, a proposed redevelopment of an existing two-building office complex off St. Rose Parkway just south of the 215 Beltway in Henderson. (Courtesy of Elias George/EPG Law Group)

The proposed redevelopment of a Henderson office complex into a retail-and-dining property got the green light this week.

The Henderson City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved plans for an open-air project called The Cliff. The developers want to bring boutique shops, restaurants, live entertainment, a central bar and other features to the 10-acre site along St. Rose Parkway just south of the 215 Beltway.

Construction is expected to start in the fourth quarter of this year, with a grand opening slated for fall 2026, according to a news release.

The $50 million project faced pushback over its proposed signage. As a result, the developers chopped it down in size, and they reduced the LED component after the Henderson Planning Commission declined to vote on a key aspect of the signage last month.

Councilman Dan Stewart, whose ward includes the project site, said Tuesday that they had been discussing the development for about a year and that he wasn’t sure he had ever said no so many times for one project.

“We all love this project, and it’s been the sign that has been the thorn in our side,” Stewart said.

He also noted the development team had come to the table many times and kept reducing it, and that officials were now comfortable with it.

“We’re looking forward to something special here,” Stewart said.

‘Never been updated’

The existing office complex, on Paseo Verde Parkway, was built more than 20 years ago and features two single-story buildings that span around 100,000 square feet combined.

Los Angeles real estate investor Bobby Khorshidi, founder of Partners Capital, acquired the site in 2023 for more than $17 million, property records show. The project is a joint venture between his company and Cast Capital Partners, a real estate firm with offices in San Diego and Las Vegas.

According to a letter of support from the Henderson Chamber of Commerce, the office complex penciled for redevelopment “sits largely vacant” and “has never been updated.”

Attorney Elias George, representing the developers, told council members Tuesday that visibility is “oxygen” for operators and that The Cliff’s signage would give tenants “a fighting chance to thrive” in an area largely dominated by big retailers.

He previously said the tenant roster would consist mostly of businesses that are either new to the valley or homegrown concepts.

‘Allow it to be seen’

Peter Guzman, president and CEO of the Latin Chamber of Commerce, said the venture would revitalize a property and is “exactly the kind of bold, community-minded project we should all be looking for in our cities.”

“The Cliff can be a signature development for the city of Henderson, one of many, but only if you allow it to be seen,” he told council members.

Several residents in a neighborhood across St. Rose Parkway from the office complex emailed the city in January to oppose the project, records show.

The proposed “illuminated billboard-style sign” was “completely out of scale with the surrounding area,” and if approved, it could set a “dangerous precedent for other developments in our area and lead to more intrusive and commercialized signage in the future,” they wrote at the time.

They also cited concerns about the potential impact on traffic and noise, especially from the proposed outdoor bar.

Kimberly Swartzlander, who lives near the project site, told council members Tuesday that neighbors do believe the redevelopment will bring businesses to the area.

What they don’t want, she said, is a “neon-flashing” sign that they can see from their homes.

‘Differences of opinion’

On May 15, the Planning Commission approved project plans for The Cliff, including some components of the proposed signage.

But the panel excluded from its vote the plans to increase maximize signage area to allow for two 548-square-foot electronic messaging boards and a 317-square-foot wall sign.

The developer had made efforts to reduce the height and size of the electronic wall signs, but this aspect of the proposal remained “out of scale with the development and surrounding neighborhood,” according to a city staff report for that meeting.

George, the attorney, confirmed to the Las Vegas Review-Journal that the signage dimensions the Planning Commission declined to vote on were the same as what the City Council approved.

However, the developers replaced some electronic sections with static boards, he said, adding this amounted to a more than 40 percent reduction in LED signage since the Planning Commission meeting.

“I know we have not made this easy on you, and you have been very amenable to working with us,” Mayor Michelle Romero told George at the council meeting.

Everybody “loved the project itself; the signage is where we had differences of opinion,” she said.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342.