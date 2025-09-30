70°F
Business

58M pounds of corn dog and sausage on a stick products recalled

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced that about ...
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced that about 58 million pounds of corn dog and sausage on a stick products have been recalled because of contamination with extraneous material. (USDA)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 30, 2025 - 7:40 am
 

About 58 million pounds of corn dog and sausage on a stick products have been recalled because of contamination with extraneous material, specifically pieces of wood embedded in the batter, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Saturday.

The products from the Hillshire Brands Company of Haltom City, Texas, were packaged between March 17 and Sept. 26.

A list of the products subject to recall are shown here.

Recall 030 2025 Product List by Tony Garcia

The labels for the impacted products are shown here.

Recall 030 2025 Labels by Tony Garcia

The items were sold online and shipped to retail and food service locations nationwide. They were also sold to school districts and Department of Defense facilities nationwide.

While the products were distributed to schools, it resulted from commercial sales and not part of food provided by the USDA for the National School Lunch Program.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Christina Self, Hillshire’s associate director of customer care, at 888-747-7611.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-674-6854.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

