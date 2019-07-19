96°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Business

6 Las Vegas Strip offerings for tech-savvy visitors

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 18, 2019 - 8:05 pm
 

As hotel-casinos along the Strip work to broaden their nongaming offerings, many are looking to excite guests with glimpses into the future.

Macquarie analyst Chad Beynon said it makes sense to integrate more technology into gaming spaces.

“VR and new technologies have found success outside of the casino industry,” he said via email. “It makes sense for Strip properties to begin to offer these types of features.”

Here are some of those Strip offerings for tech-savvy visitors.

1. Holographic tic-tac-toe

The Linq Hotel is working to transform itself into an “experiential casino space,” offering guests new technology and games before many other Caesars Entertainment Corp. properties.

Visitors can find a variety of high-tech games across the premises, including a $5 holographic game in which players compete against holographic creatures at tic-tac-toe, a balloon-popping game, and rock, paper, scissors. According to a statement from Caesars, this is the first gesture-controlled hologram game and the first time hologram gaming has been introduced in a casino.

2. Zombie VR

Various properties on the Strip offer virtual reality options that put players inside games.

MGM Grand’s Level Up gaming lounge offers guests multiple experiences inside its “free roam” virtual reality arena. Up to eight players take part in the immersive universes simultaneously. Games include “Zombie Survival” and “Outbreak Origins,” where teams have to survive a zombie apocalypse; “Singularity,” which pits players against rogue robots; and “Engineerium,” where teams solve puzzles in a fantasy world.

3. Star Wars VR

The VOID, another VR experience, can be found at The Venetian’s Grand Canal Shoppes. In the newest game, players can find themselves working alongside the Rebel Alliance on the Star Wars planet of Mustafar. Other games put users in the world of “Ghostbusters,” “Wreck-It Ralph” and the 1893 World’s Fair.

4. Alien roller coaster VR

The Big Apple Coaster at New York-New York combines traditional thrill rides with virtual reality. Last year, the hotel-casino began giving users the option to ride with VR goggles that show riders an animated alien, a spaceship and helicopters throughout the ride.

In addition, Caesars Entertainment offers VR Adventures inside The Linq Promenade. Players can find themselves flying over Las Vegas or exploring a haunted house — among other scenarios — at the attraction.

5. Have a robot make you a drink

The Miracle Mile shopping center at Planet Hollywood has introduced robots to the Strip’s bar scene.

At the Tipsy Robot, customers place their order on a touch screen and watch as one of two robotic arms crafts their cocktail. The robots can make up to 120 drinks per hour, according to the Tipsy Robot website, and each drink takes 60 to 90 seconds to make. When business is slow, the arms can also entertain guests with dance moves.

6. Holographic Michael Jackson

For those who didn’t catch a Michael Jackson performance live, the “Michael Jackson ONE” Cirque du Soleil show at Mandalay Bay offers the next-best thing. Along with the usual acrobatics and dance numbers Cirque is known for, the show features a holographic version of Jackson, performing his iconic dance moves as he sings “Man in the Mirror.”

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands operates The Venetian and Palazzo.

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0233. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Business Videos
Renovations at the STRAT
Analysts say the $140 million renovation project at The STRAT, formerly the known as the Stratosphere, could help the hotel-casino compete with the evolving north side of the Las Vegas Strip. (Bailey Schulz/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
SLS Las Vegas will become Sahara Las Vegas
Owner Alex Meruelo announced during a special event at the SLS Las Vegas that the hotel-casino will become Sahara Las Vegas in its next iteration. Meruelo said $150 million dollars will be spent to renovate the current property. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Aircraft hinge maker moves to "business friendly" Nevada
Doug Silva, president of Aircraft Hinge, Inc. in Las Vegas, makes every type of hinge for every type of airplane. Silva talks about his company and why he moved it to Nevada. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Daytime fireworks mark the opening of Encore Boston Harbor
The opening of the $2.6 billion Encore Boston Harbor in Everett, Mass. included a three-minute fireworks show launched by Fireworks by Grucci Sunday, June 23, 2019. (Rick Velotta/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @RickVelotta
Elaine Wynn talks about the opening of Encore Boston Harbor
Elaine Wynn, co-founder and largest shareholder of Wynn Resorts, talked during opening festivities of the $2.6 billion Encore Boston Harbor in Everett, Mass. Sunday, June 23, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
People line hours ahead of opening for Encore Boston Harbor
Guests arrive as much as 17 hours early for the 10 a.m. opening of the $2.6 billion, 671-room resort in Everett, Mass. Sunday, June 23, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @reviewjournal.com
Allegiant Discusses Investments In Golf Course Software And Game Rooms - Video
Allegiant Discusses Investments In Golf Course Software And Game Rooms.
Crews working 24/7 to complete Circa downtown - VIDEO
Owner Derek Stevens goal is to open the doors to the 1.25 million-square-foot project by December 2020. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights Marc-Andre Fleury sells Las Vegas home - VIDEO
Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury has sold his custom home Southern Highlands home in Las Vegas for $2.3 million.
Las Vegas Strip resorts slow to welcome Alexa, Google Home Hub
Alexa, where are you? Smart home and hospitality technology was big at CES in early January. Amazon and Google promoted their voice-activated speakers Alexa and Google Home Hub. Hospitality executives have called the speakers the industry’s future. Yet for all the hype, the revolution is unfolding at a cautious pace on the Strip as well as in other major U.S. hospitality markets. Hotels are focusing their consumer-facing technology investments on adding streaming capabilities, like Netflix, and enhancing their mobile apps, a December report by Hospitality Technology showed. Voice-enabled technology is 10th on that priority list.
What is MGM 2020
MGM Resorts International announced its MGM 2020 plan in January, The plan would improve cash flow by $200 million annually by the end of 2020 and an additional $100 million by the end of 2021. 1,070 jobs were cut as part of the cost-cutting initiative. 881 of those were Las Vegas employees, mostly in management or mid-management positions. Jim Murren
What is MGM 2020
MGM Resorts International announced its MGM 2020 plan in January, The plan would improve cash flow by $200 million annually by the end of 2020 and an additional $100 million by the end of 2021. 1,070 jobs were cut as part of the cost-cutting initiative. 881 of those were Las Vegas employees, mostly in management or mid-management positions. Jim Murren
Find next-level experience
One minute, you’re just trimming hedges and shooting the breeze with your neighbor. But then he brings up Vegas and you’re thinking about the incredible meals, world-class hotels, pools inside of pools and unparalleled entertainment. You’re thinking about iconic artist residencies like Aerosmith. Priorities take shape. Vegas first, lawn and everything else, second. Just like that, Vegas Changes Everything. (Visti Las Vegas/Youtube)
Vegas Changes Everything
A weekend getaway is nice for anyone, but a weekend getaway in Vegas ... that’s a next-level experience with shows, clubs, spas and more. With a chance to see iconic artist residencies like Gwen Stefani, you might just find yourself going from pushing your child on a swing, to pushing back a birthday party. See how Vegas Changes Everything. (Visit Las Vegas/YouTube)
How much do Las Vegas casino CEOs make?
Las Vegas gaming CEOs made anywhere between $1 million and $24 million last year, according to company filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. ((Las Vegas Review-Journal)
30-year-old Rio needs a little TLC
Nearly 30 years after the Rio opened, the red and blue jewel that helped catapult Las Vegas to a new level with its buffet and nightclub has lost its status along with its shine.
The latest on the Drew Las Vegas - VIDEO
Eli Segall recounts his tour of the Drew Las Vegas, formerly the Fontainebleau, on the Las Vegas Strip. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pinball Hall of Fame to move near south Strip
Operators of the Pinball Hall of Fame have been approved to build a new, larger arcade near the south edge of the Strip on Las Vegas Boulevard near Russel Road. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
National Hardware Show underway Las Vegas
The National Hardware Show kicked off Tuesday at the Las Vegas Convention Center (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Caesars for sale?
Caesars Entertainment Corp. has been swept up in takeover speculation since the company’s share price tumbled last year amid disappointing earnings and concerns over a recession. Amid the decline, hedge funds scooped up shares. Billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn began buying shares of Caesars as early as January. Icahn acquired nearly 18 percent by mid-March. In February Icahn called on the Caesars board to study a sale as a way to boost shareholder value.
Las Vegas home prices
Las Vegas home prices grew fastest among major markets in February for the ninth straight month. But amid affordability concerns, the growth rate has slowed down. Southern Nevada prices in February were up 9.7% from a year earlier, according to the latest S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller index. The last time Las Vegas' price growth fell below 10% was in September 2017, S&P Dow Jones Indices reported.
Free Parking Coming To Wynn
Free parking will come to the Wynn and Encore resorts on May 1, 2019. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Founding Venetian employees talk about 20 years at the Strip resort
The Venetian, which opened May 3, 1999, is celebrating 20 years on the Las Vegas Strip. Seven original employees talk about opening the luxury resort and working there for two decades. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Circa aiming for December 2020 opening
The 1.25-million-square-foot property will have 44-stories and 777-rooms. It will also have a separate nine-story, 1,201-space parking garage.
Boxabl official explains the building concept
Boxabl business development manager Galiano Tiramani shows off a room built by his company. (Blake Apgar/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
Ramen Tatsu in Mountain View Plaza at 3400 S. Jones Blvd. in Las Vegas is closed Thursday, July ...
Sewage backup closes businesses at Spring Valley plaza
By Sabrina Schnur / RJ

Several businesses and restaurants on the corner of Jones and Spring Mountain were closed Thursday after a sewage problem, according to the Southern Nevada Health District.

 
AEG sees no problem filling 46 events at Las Vegas stadium
By / RJ

With a lot of interest being shown by representatives tied to sports, entertainment and corporate events, AEG Facilities Regional Vice President Chris Wright said they’ll have no issue filing the stadium for 46 events annually.

In this July 30, 1996, file photo, a woman pushes a shopping cart over a graphic of Toys R Us m ...
Toys R Us plans a small comeback with 2 stores this year
By Anne D’Innocenzio The Associated Press

The first two new Toys R Us stores — one in Texas, the other in New Jersey — will open in November as part of a small comeback of the defunct iconic toy chain in the U.S.

The mansion at 1717 Enclave Court in Las Vegas sold for $13 million in March 2018. (Queensridge ...
Top 5 most expensive Las Vegas home sales — PHOTOS
By / RJ

Las Vegas may be crammed with cookie-cutter stucco houses, but there are also plenty of mansions around the valley with wine cellars, game rooms, gyms, movie theaters, and other pricey amenities.

An aerial view of houses in the Las Vegas Valley. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Veg ...
Las Vegas among cheapest places to live for millennials
By Cynthia Measom GoBankingRates.com

To determine the 50 most affordable cities for millennials, GOBankingRates analyzed over 700 cities with at least 50,000 residents and a millennial population of 21.6% or greater. Factors included the three-year change in each city’s millennial population, the overall cost-of living index, the median monthly rent and the median home list price.

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire, left, shakes hands with US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnu ...
G-7 finance chiefs issue stark warning about Facebook’s Libra
By Thomas Adamson The Associated Press

Finance chiefs from the Group of Seven rich democracies issued a stark warning on Thursday that cryptocurrencies like Facebook’s Libra should not be allowed before “serious regulatory and systemic concerns” are put in check.