67 tons of cooked poultry products subject to nationwide recall

By Tony Garcia Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 20, 2019 - 5:08 pm
 

A Georgia company is recalling more than 67 tons of fully cooked poultry products that may be affected by Listeria monocytogenes, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said Tuesday in a news release.

Tip Top Poultry Inc. of Rockmart, Ga., recalled about 135,810 pounds of the frozen, diced and mechanically separated ready-to-eat chicken.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “P-17453” inside the USDA mark of inspection or on the case. These items were shipped to hotels, restaurants and institutions nationwide. The food was produced on Jan. 21 and display “PACK DATE 01/21/19” on the labels. The products subject to recall can be found here.

Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms, according to the USDA.

For further information, call 888-674-6854 or click here.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

