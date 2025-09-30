7 Las Vegas Valley Starbucks reportedly to close; 1 shuttered already

Starbucks coffee shops across the country are set to close as the company looks to restructure as part of its Back to Starbucks plan, according to the USA Today report.

Primm was once an affordable casino mecca for LA. Now it has become a ghost town

Starbucks at the corner of East Clark Avenue and South Casino Center Boulevard in downtown Las Vegas is shown on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Seven Las Vegas Valley Starbucks are reportedly set to close, and another one has already been shuttered.

According to a report from USA Today, locations across the country are set to close as the company looks to restructure as part of its Back to Starbucks plan. Additionally, according to a crowd-sourced spreadsheet and Yelp, one of the local coffee shops has already closed.

Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol announced on Sept. 25 the plan to shutter stores where the company doesn’t “see a path to financial performance,” decreasing the chain’s fleet of over 18,700 by 1 percent during fiscal year 2025, leaving them with 400 fewer stores.

This is all part of the Back to Starbucks plan, which would revitalize the brand by bringing it back to its original coffeehouse model.

Alongside the closures also comes the elimination of 900 non-retail partner roles and closing “many” open positions.

The only local site confirmed to have closed its doors already is at 3511 Volunteer Blvd. in Henderson. The other seven valley locations in the USA Today report no longer appear on the Starbucks store locator on its website.

Here are the locations slated to close:

— 3301 W. Sahara Ave.

— 3575 W. Tropicana Ave.

— 4810 W. Desert Inn Road

— 3360 St. Rose Parkway, Henderson

— 1625 E. Charleston Blvd.

— 4780 S. Maryland Parkway

— 3755 Spring Mountain Road

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.