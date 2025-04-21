7 new retailers opening on Las Vegas Strip

From a Mexican cantina to a denim brand, many new stores are coming to two shopping destinations on the Strip.

Gondolas float through the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian on the Strip in Las Vegas Thursday, April 25, 2019. The Venetian, which opened May 3, 1999, is celebrating 20 years. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Wellness, fashion and food locations are coming to two Strip shopping centers.

Seven new openings have been announced for the Grand Canal Shoppes and Fashion Show Las Vegas, ranging from a scent marketing company to clothing brands.

Grand Canal Shoppes

Miami-founded Aroma360, a scent marketing company, is coming to the Venetian. Known for their scent technology, Aroma360 offers products such as cold air diffusion and home decor to “elevate any environment into an aromatic oasis,” according to a release announcing the opening.

Already open in the luxury wing, IV Relife will offer massage chairs to shoppers. Known for their unique features and personalized massage experiences, the store will include chairs offering deep tissue to full-body massages.

Casa de Cantaritors is currently open in the shops, celebrating the rich heritage of Mexico, serving traditional cantaritos. The location offers beverages with premium spirits and fresh fruit, all in handcrafted clay souvenir cups; a light food menu will also be offered.

Fashion Show Las Vegas

Hugo by Hugo Boss is now open in Fashion Show Las Vegas and offers a section of Hugo Red and Hugo Blue menswear pieces.

Known for their crocodile embroidered insignia, Lacoste has recently opened inside the mall. The store includes classic Lacoste offerings from polos to tennis-inspired designs.

Menswear brand True Classic has opened a location, offerings essential clothing and accessories with tees, polos, jeans, joggers and outerwear. Customers can receive 20 percent off their purchase from now till May 15.

Denim brand True Religion has a new storefront in Fashion Show Las Vegas, offering classic denim wear, as well as sportswear and accessories for men, women and children.

Spanish-based clothing retailer Mango has a new storefront in Fashion Show Las Vegas, as part of its U.S. expansion. The new storefront exclusively stocks the brand’s women clothing line and showcases a Mediterranean-inspired store concept.

