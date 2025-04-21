84°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Business

7 new retailers opening on Las Vegas Strip

Gondolas float through the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian on the Strip in Las Vegas Thursd ...
Gondolas float through the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian on the Strip in Las Vegas Thursday, April 25, 2019. The Venetian, which opened May 3, 1999, is celebrating 20 years. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Fashion Show mall pictured in this file photo. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannon ...
Fashion Show mall pictured in this file photo. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
More Stories
Artist Miguel Hernandez paints a mural in memory of Tony Hsieh in the lobby of ART HOUZ Theater ...
Court hearing set in Las Vegas on Tony Hsieh’s will
Dotty's Gaming & Spirits (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Longtime Las Vegas gaming worker could be banned from industry for 5 years
This undated photo shows the interior of Smoke and Mirrors, a cannabis consumption lounge on Sa ...
Las Vegas cannabis consumption lounge closes to the public
This over 10,000 square-foot Ascaya estate tops the list. Located on a little over a half-acre ...
Las Vegas Valley’s most expensive home sale in March topped $16M
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 21, 2025 - 2:22 pm
 
Updated April 21, 2025 - 2:37 pm

Wellness, fashion and food locations are coming to two Strip shopping centers.

Seven new openings have been announced for the Grand Canal Shoppes and Fashion Show Las Vegas, ranging from a scent marketing company to clothing brands.

Grand Canal Shoppes

Miami-founded Aroma360, a scent marketing company, is coming to the Venetian. Known for their scent technology, Aroma360 offers products such as cold air diffusion and home decor to “elevate any environment into an aromatic oasis,” according to a release announcing the opening.

Already open in the luxury wing, IV Relife will offer massage chairs to shoppers. Known for their unique features and personalized massage experiences, the store will include chairs offering deep tissue to full-body massages.

Casa de Cantaritors is currently open in the shops, celebrating the rich heritage of Mexico, serving traditional cantaritos. The location offers beverages with premium spirits and fresh fruit, all in handcrafted clay souvenir cups; a light food menu will also be offered.

Fashion Show Las Vegas

Hugo by Hugo Boss is now open in Fashion Show Las Vegas and offers a section of Hugo Red and Hugo Blue menswear pieces.

Known for their crocodile embroidered insignia, Lacoste has recently opened inside the mall. The store includes classic Lacoste offerings from polos to tennis-inspired designs.

Menswear brand True Classic has opened a location, offerings essential clothing and accessories with tees, polos, jeans, joggers and outerwear. Customers can receive 20 percent off their purchase from now till May 15.

Denim brand True Religion has a new storefront in Fashion Show Las Vegas, offering classic denim wear, as well as sportswear and accessories for men, women and children.

Spanish-based clothing retailer Mango has a new storefront in Fashion Show Las Vegas, as part of its U.S. expansion. The new storefront exclusively stocks the brand’s women clothing line and showcases a Mediterranean-inspired store concept.

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Getty Images)
How to prepare for a recession: 6 steps you can take now
The Penny Hoarder Staff

It’s an unhappy fact of life: Sooner or later, the economy’s going to take another dive. With that in mind, we’re here with six steps you can take to protect yourself from a recession and mitigate the damage it can cause you.

MORE STORIES