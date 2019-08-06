$70M industrial project underway in North Las Vegas

Developer Matter Real Estate Group said it broke ground on a 725,000-square-foot industrial project in North Las Vegas, a rendering of which is seen here. (Courtesy Gallagher PR)

Developer Matter Real Estate Group said it broke ground on a 725,000-square-foot industrial project in North Las Vegas, a rendering of which is seen here. (Courtesy Gallagher PR)

A warehouse developer has started building a $70 million industrial project in North Las Vegas.

Matter Real Estate Group announced it broke ground Aug. 1 on the 41-acre-plus project called Matter Logistics Center @ West Cheyenne, and that it expects to finish in February 2020.

The 725,000-square-foot project, at the northeast corner of Cheyenne Avenue and Valley Drive, near North Las Vegas Airport, is slated to feature five buildings ranging from 11,000 to 478,000 square feet, the news release said.

Matter bought the bulk of the site from wireless-communications giant Qualcomm, which had acquired the land in 2005 and unveiled plans to build a “high-security facility” that would help track and protect “high-risk and high-value cargo.”

In the news release, Qualcomm noted it provides mobile communications and tracking services for carriers that transport “munitions and other sensitive loads.”

The project wasn’t built.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.