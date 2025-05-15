800-year-old fragrance company opens 1st Las Vegas store

The store opened its first location on the Strip and seventh in the United States.

An 800-year-old Italian fragrance company has opened a storefront in the Fontainebleau.

Officina Profumo-Farmaceutica di Santa Maria Novella opened its first Las Vegas storefront at the north Strip property and the seventh in the U.S. The Florentine brand was founded in 1221, making them the oldest continuously operating pharmacy in the world, known for their fragrance and skin care, body and hair products.

The boutique carries the brand’s entire line of fragrances, including its iconic rose water, which they were the first to produce in 1381, and the Acqua della Regina from 1533, which was inspired by the perfume Caterina de’ Medici gifted to King Henry II of France for their wedding, according to a press release from the brand.

The 800-square-foot storefront emulates a jewel box with Made-in-Italy craftsmanship, including honeyed aged walnut, polished Carrara Statuario and Bardiglio marble in shades of white and grey and turquoise velvet fabrics, the brand said.

The store is on the second floor, Bleau Galerie level of the resort and will be open Sunday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m, and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

