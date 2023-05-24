94°F
Business

9 more Tony Hsieh downtown properties to hit market

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 24, 2023 - 2:19 pm
 
Tony Hsieh speaks during an interview at The Beat Coffehouse in Las Vegas in 2012.
Tony Hsieh speaks during an interview at The Beat Coffehouse in Las Vegas in 2012. (File/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nine more Tony Hsieh properties will be going up for sale as the former entrepreneur’s estate offloads downtown Las Vegas holdings.

Logic Commercial Real Estate — which got the green light to list five properties — is joined by Avison Young, which now has the rights to market theses nine properties:

  • 300 N. Las Vegas Blvd., a 12,332-square foot industrial property;
  • 228 N. Las Vegas Blvd., a convenience store and gas station;
  • 515 and 521 Stewart Ave., two freestanding automotive buildings totaling 4,976 square feet;
  • 208 N. Las Vegas Blvd., a parking lot;
  • 616 E. Carson Ave., a fully occupied, four-tenant 8,586-square foot retail property;
  • 218 S. 6th St., 224 S. 6th St., two side-by-side vacant lots formerly occupied by the Beverly Palms Hotel;
  • 217 S. 6th St., a parking lot;
  • 401 S 6th St. and 403 S. 6th St., a vacant restaurant building on two separate parcels;
  • 333 S. 6th St., a 17,552-square foot vacant office building.

Avison Young did not announce any asking prices.

“Tony was passionate about revitalizing the Las Vegas community by creating a sense of connectedness and community and had a wide-reaching, positive impact on Las Vegas,” said Avison Young principal Joe Leavitt.

Hsieh was the former CEO of online shoe seller Zappos and the face of downtown Las Vegas’ revival, becoming one of the biggest property owners in the area. He died in November 2020 at the age of 46 from injuries suffered during a Connecticut house fire.

Hsieh did not leave a will and amassed his portfolio through a side venture — originally called Downtown Project (DTP) — that he launched in 2012 to pump $350 million into the Fremont Street area. Leavitt said the firm is honored to carry on his legacy in the area.

“While DTP no longer has the benefit of Tony’s leadership, the work he began has led to revitalization, additional employment, and greater foot traffic and footprint in the area. We believe the right buyers can ensure these assets reach their full potential as originally envisioned by Tony.”

Hseih wasn’t known for selling his properties, and as outlined in his probate case, his various real estate holdings included everything from office buildings and apartment complexes to dirt lots and shuttered motels. He also owned such high-profile sights as Downtown Container Park and Zappos’ headquarters.

The properties being listed by Logic are boutique hotel The Downtowner; the John E. Carson office and retail building with adjacent parking lot; a six-unit retail property at the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard and Fremont Street; the building occupied by Nacho Daddy on North Fourth Street; and the Gold Spike and adjacent Oasis hotel.

Contact Patrick Blennerhassett at pblennerhassett@reviewjournal.com or 702-348-3967.

