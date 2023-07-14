900 acres in the Las Vegas Valley could be heading to auction

The Bureau of Land Management has started the public comment process to prepare the land for sale later this year.

The Bureau of Land Management could be putting more public land up for auction later this year. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Seventeen plots of land totaling 895 acres in the Las Vegas Valley could go on sale this November.

The Bureau of Land Management, which owns 67 percent of all of Nevada (48 million acres) has initiated the public comment process to sell the land, primarily located within the northwest part of the Las Vegas Valley near State Route 157 (Kyle Canyon Road) and Interstate 215, the federal agency announced.

The rest of the land is located in the southwest part of the Las Vegas Valley near Blue Diamond Road, and one plot is in the southeast part of the valley, east of Las Vegas Boulevard and north of Ispirada.

All of the land falls within either Clark County, the city of Las Vegas and the city of Henderson, and the BLM noted in a press release it will offer the land by a modified competitive sale (public auction) at no less than fair market value for each plot.

A 45-day comment period will open in late August and if all goes according to plan, the land will go up for sale on Nov. 1.

A BLM spokesperson wasn’t immediately available to answer questions regarding the sale. It’s unclear what could be developed on the land.

In accordance with the Southern Nevada Public Land Management Act, 85 percent of the money generated from the sale of the acreage will be used throughout Nevada for the development of parks, trails and natural areas, plus capital improvements on federal land, acquiring environmentally sensitive land, hazardous fuels reduction and landscape restoration projects. Additonally, 5 percent of the funds will also go to the state’s general education fund and 10 percent will go to the Southern Nevada Water Authority.

