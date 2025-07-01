86°F
‘A great fit for our team’: Design veteran Dan Alegria joins the RJ

Las Vegas Review-Journal design editor Dan Alegria Monday, June 30, 2025, in Las Vegas.(Sam Mor ...
Las Vegas Review-Journal design editor Dan Alegria Monday, June 30, 2025, in Las Vegas.(Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 1, 2025 - 5:30 am
 

The Las Vegas Review-Journal has hired Dan Alegria to serve as design editor. He will direct the print production team in addition to laying out pages for news and sports.

“Dan’s depth of experience will serve Review-Journal readers well,” Review-Journal Executive Editor Glenn Cook said. “He loves building the newspaper in ways that make coverage more interesting and accessible. He’s a great fit for our team.”

Most recently, Alegria spent nine years with Gannett in Louisville, Kentucky, as a designer and sports design team lead. In this role he oversaw sports design for about 100 publications owned by Gannett.

Previously, Alegria got his start as a page designer at The Press Enterprise in Riverside, California, from 1999 to 2013. Alegria also worked as a news page designer at the Orange County Register for three years.

“I mostly got my education from other editors, other designers,” he said. “People took me under their wings, and I really just kept moving up.”

Alegria is excited to be at the Review-Journal because Las Vegas is closer to his family in Southern California, and because the newspaper provides an experience he missed the most after COVID-19: a lively newsroom.

“It’s much nicer to be in an office setting and actually see faces and talk to people,” he said.

Alegria is a native of Riverside, California, and attended Platt College.

Contact Megan Howard at mhoward@reviewjournal.com. Follow her on X at @meganmhxward.

