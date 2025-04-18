A hotel on the Las Vegas Strip has a new GM, who has plans

The new general manager, whose resume includes stints at Bellagio and Four Seasons, teased additonal upgrades for the luxury Strip hotel.

Waldorf Astoria located within CityCenter, on the Strip in Las Vegas Thursday, July 1, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The Waldorf Astoria is seen Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, in Las Vegas. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas has appointed a seasoned industry executive to oversee the luxury Strip hotel.

Randy Morton is the new general manager of the Waldorf Astoria, according to a news release. Morton, 64, brings decades of experience to the role, having run both gaming and non-gaming properties.

He spent nearly a decade as president and chief operating officer of Bellagio. He also served as general manager and resident manager at various Four Seasons properties in the United States and Canada. Notably, he was the opening general manager of the Four Seasons Las Vegas in 1999.

In an exclusive interview with the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Morton said returning to a non-gaming luxury property was a natural fit, especially in a city known for its resorts.

“I understand the importance of providing unparalleled luxury and service,” he said. “This property has been undergoing a renovation since 2023, and we see a massive opportunity to reintroduce the Waldorf Astoria to both locals and visitors.”

Morton said there is an “opportunity to reposition the hotel as the elevated destination” for everything from meetings, events and special occasions to dinner and drinks.

He cited the openings of Peacock Alley, a tea lounge featured in other Waldorf Astoria locations, and Hard Shake, a new bar and lounge concept, as giving the hotel a new vibrancy.

“Our goal was to ignite the senses and redefine what it means to eat and drink on the Strip,” he said.

Morton teased additional upgrades on the horizon, such as remodeling the hotel’s three presidential suites, adding a restaurant to the 23rd floor, reimagining the pool and cabanas, and upgrading the gym with new equipment.

While he declined to offer exact figures, Morton described the project as a multimillion-dollar renovation, with further investment planned.

Morton has been active in community organizations such as Three Square Food Bank and the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health. He also served as a founding trustee of the Vegas Golden Knights Alumni Association.

“The best days are ahead for Waldorf Astoria,” he said. “I’m passionate about the Las Vegas community and look forward to reading this next chapter alongside our valued guests and treasured residents.”

Contact David Danzis at ddanzis@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0378. Follow @ac2vegas-danzis.bsky.social or @AC2Vegas_Danzis on X.