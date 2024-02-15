‘A one-stop shop’: 120 companies hiring at Spring Job Fair

Clark County will host its large annual hiring event at the Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall.

Vegas Vickie overlooks more than 100 employers and thousands of job seekers at the annual Spring Job Fair in the Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall on Friday, March 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Southern Nevada job seekers can survey more than 120 employers in one place during next month’s Spring Job Fair.

Clark County will host the annual employment event from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on March 8 at the Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall, it said in a news release Thursday.

The event, put on in partnership with the EmployNV Business Hub, typically has employers with on-the-spot hiring and others with job offers subject to background checks.

“The Spring Job Fair is a one-stop shop for anyone looking to re-enter the workforce or earn a better wage,” Commissioner Jim Gibson said in the release. “Attendees should treat this event like an interview with multiple employers because it is. Every employer is hiring.”

Employers represented at the job fair include Rio hotel-casino, Nevada Barricade and Sign Co., Maverik, The Smith Center, Tao Group Hospitality, Fontainebleau hotel-casino, Link Technologies and others.

Job seekers can register for the event to save time at the door and view other participating employers. They can also upload their resumes for employers to preview, a new feature, according to the county.

Limited space for free child care of potty-trained children between 3 and 6 years old is provided. Other resources on site include computer and printer access, career coaches and career exploration through virtual reality headsets, according to the release.

McKenna Ross is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Contact her at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on X.