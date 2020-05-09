A reason to smile: Some Las Vegas-area businesses reopen

Some retail stores throughout the Las Vegas Valley were open on Saturday, the first day of Gov. Steve Sisolak’s Phase One to reopen businesses during the coronavirus pandemic.

Debbie Foord, left, and her daughter Anna Corcoran shop at Magnolia Lane at The District at Green Valley Ranch on Saturday, May 9, 2020 in Henderson. Some businesses in the shopping center reopened in accordance with Gov. Sisolak's Phase One guidelines. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Cathy Pickett, mother of Magnolia Lane's owner Melissa Pickett, speaks with customers in the store at The District at Green Valley Ranch on Saturday, May 9, 2020 in Henderson. Some businesses in the shopping center reopened in accordance with Gov. Sisolak's Phase One guidelines. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Manager at Social Nail Salon, Kristina Lee, is accepting clients at The District at Green Valley Ranch on Saturday, May 9, 2020 in Henderson. The nail salon is not allowing customers to receive services without masks. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

As some businesses reopened in accordance with Gov. Sisolak's Phase One guidelines, the courtyard at The District at Green Valley Ranch has patrons on Saturday, May 9, 2020 in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

DeAnna Babcock chats with employee Kimberly Javier as she waits in line to enter Pandora at The District at Green Valley Ranch on Saturday, May 9, 2020 in Henderson. The store is allowing 50 per cent capacity. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Brittany Bailey wears a mask and gloves during her first shift back after coronavirus-caused nonessential business closures at Magnolia Lane at The District at Green Valley Ranch on Saturday, May 9, 2020 in Henderson. Some businesses in the shopping center reopened in accordance with Gov. Sisolak's Phase One guidelines. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Aaron Sidranski owns the Silver Post in Downtown Summerlin. (Alexis Egeland/aegeland@reviewjournal.com)

Not all retail stores chose to open their doors on Saturday, but the business owners who were operating were happy to be back to work.

Gov. Steve Sisolak announced Thursday that some businesses were able to open for the first time in nearly two months at 12:01 a.m. Saturday. The reopenings include restaurants, barbershops, hair salons and most retail businesses, with certain guidelines and limitations.

Although they were allowed to open, many businesses throughout the valley still had their lights off Saturday morning. Both Ferguson’s Downtown and Container Park — two collections of stores, many of them small businesses near the Fremont Street Experience — still had gates blocking off foot traffic. The only signs of life were restaurants inside the shopping areas offering curbside takeout.

Numerous retail stores in Downtown Summerlin likewise remained closed Saturday morning.

Silver Post, a family-owned shop in the Summerlin shopping area that sells silver jewelry, crystals and minerals, had its grand reopening Saturday after a near-collapse, owner Aaron Sidranski said.

Within minutes of opening the doors at 10 a.m., the store had a handful of customers. Sidranski said there were a few customers waiting outside when he unlocked the door.

“I was really nervous for how today would go, but God really blessed us,” he said. “I posted all over our social media pages about the reopening and got over 500 messages from people saying they can’t wait to see us this weekend.”

Athena Saunders and Tina Meeks are Las Vegas locals and nurses who live right across the street from Downtown Summerlin. They have a tradition of walking over every Saturday to shop at the farmers market, which reopened Saturday after operating as a drive-thru for weeks.

The women said it was frustrating watching businesses reopen without proper guidelines. Saunders said they went to a coffee shop in the area on Saturday morning and saw “at least 20 potential exposures” to the virus.

But for the most part, Saunders and Meeks said, Downtown Summerlin has done a great job of keeping customers safe.

“These big businesses will probably be OK, but some of these smaller businesses might not be able to make it with all the restrictions they’ll have to put in place to reopen,” Meek said, wearing a backpack filled with items she’d purchased from the market. “I just want to help them out in any way I can.”

At The District at Green Valley Ranch, a shopping center in Henderson, many chain stores were seen closed down on Saturday morning.

Five members of the Desert Newcomers Club were sitting in chairs outside with some social distance between them after taking a walk around The District. The women weren’t planning to go inside any stores.

Kathy Childs said they walked for about an hour and were then visiting for a while. They were also keeping an eye on which stores are reopening.

Numerous small antique stores were reopening on Saturday in the Arts District near downtown Las Vegas. Claudia Young, who owns Modern Mantiques with her husband, said it was a “blessing” to be able to open the shop for customers.

“It had been really bad,” she said about the closure of her business, which she’s owned for seven years. “We need to survive.”

She has been working on disinfecting the hundreds of antiques and second-hand finds throughout the small store. No customers had come in as of about noon Saturday, but Young expected business to be slow.

“We’re going to get through this for sure,” the 46-year-old said, later adding “we need to stay positive.”

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writers Alexis Egeland and Julie Wootton-Greener contributed to this report.