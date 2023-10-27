A Strip motel — with its pink elephant — now surrounded by fences

The Diamond Inn Motel went out of business in September after records indicate the property was dealing with electric code violation issues on the property.

The closed Diamond Inn Motel on the Strip north of Russel Road in Las Vegas Friday, Oct. 27, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The Diamond Inn Motel and its pink elephant are pictured in this file photo. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

This pink elephant has stood outside what's now known as the Diamond Inn Motel since at least 1967. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The closed Diamond Inn Motel on the Strip north of Russel Road in Las Vegas Friday, Oct. 27, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The closed Diamond Inn Motel on the Strip north of Russel Road in Las Vegas Friday, Oct. 27, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The closed Diamond Inn Motel on the Strip north of Russel Road in Las Vegas Friday, Oct. 27, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The closed Diamond Inn Motel on the Strip north of Russel Road in Las Vegas Friday, Oct. 27, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The closed Diamond Inn Motel on the Strip north of Russel Road in Las Vegas Friday, Oct. 27, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The closed Diamond Inn Motel on the Strip north of Russel Road in Las Vegas Friday, Oct. 27, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The closed Diamond Inn Motel on the Strip north of Russel Road in Las Vegas Friday, Oct. 27, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The closed Diamond Inn Motel on the Strip north of Russel Road in Las Vegas Friday, Oct. 27, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The closed Diamond Inn Motel on the Strip north of Russel Road in Las Vegas Friday, Oct. 27, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The closed Diamond Inn Motel on the Strip north of Russel Road in Las Vegas Friday, Oct. 27, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The closed Diamond Inn Motel on the Strip north of Russel Road in Las Vegas Friday, Oct. 27, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The closed Diamond Inn Motel on the Strip north of Russel Road in Las Vegas Friday, Oct. 27, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The closed Diamond Inn Motel on the Strip north of Russel Road in Las Vegas Friday, Oct. 27, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The closed Diamond Inn Motel on the Strip north of Russel Road in Las Vegas Friday, Oct. 27, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The pink elephant of the Diamond Inn Motel is no longer looking out on the Las Vegas Strip but instead sees fences surrounding the motel property, which county records indicate closed in September.

Business license records show the motel, which located across the street from Mandalay Bay casino-resort, closed on Sept. 29.

Building records also show code violations related to the electrical work on the property and an electric work permit was issued by Clark County in May. But the electrical contractor for that permit, Peter and Sons Electric Co., filed a cancellation letter for the permit with the county on Sept. 19 since the property owner was “unresponsive to proceed with work to be completed.”

The owner of the property is Sam Aldabbagh, who used to own the now closed strip club the Can Can Room.

Efforts to reach Aldabbagh directly for comment weren’t successful. But the Galliher Law Firm, which filed letters on behalf of Aldabbagh in response to the code violations, responded to a inquiry from the Las Vegas Review-Journal on the closure of the Diamond Inn and said its client has “no comment.”

Peter and Sons Electric Co. didn’t provide any information on the circumstances of the cancellation letter when asked by the Review-Journal.

“I’m saddened by the closure of The Diamond Inn. I really don’t have anything else to say,” Peter Ponce De Leon, managing member of Peter and Sons Electric Co. said in an email to the Review-Journal.

It’s unclear at this time what will happen to the pink elephant. There’s currently no indication that the motel is on the market for sale.

Surrounding land

In the past two years, land directly to the north and south of Diamond Inn has sold.

An approximate 2.2-acre parcel directly south of the Diamond Inn sold in June 2022 for $12.8 million to an anonymous buyer. Now Clark County records show this land is a planned station for the Boring Company’s expansion of its Vegas Loop, which plans to add 81 stations and 68 miles of tunnels.

The Boring Company lists the address for the land, 4613 Las Vegas Blvd., as one its stops for expansion on its website. A design review use permit submitted in July 2022 for the land lists the Boring Company as the applicant.

Additionally in 2021 Clark County Department of Aviation spent $60.3 million to acquire 17.2 acres directly north of the Diamond Inn “to protect airport operations based on the location and likelihood that it would be developed in the near future.”

This story is developing. Check back later for updates.

Contact Sean Hemmersmeier at shemmersmeier@reviewjournal.com. Follow @seanhemmers34 on X.