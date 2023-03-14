65°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Business

Additional 10K jobs slashed by Facebook parent Meta

The Associated Press
March 14, 2023 - 9:33 am
 
A person stands in front of a Meta sign outside of the company's headquarters in Menlo Park, Ca ...
A person stands in front of a Meta sign outside of the company's headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif., Tuesday, March 7, 2023. Facebook’s parent Meta will slash another 10,000 jobs and will not fill 5,000 open positions as the social media pioneer cuts costs. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
People talk near a Meta sign outside of the company's headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif., Tuesd ...
People talk near a Meta sign outside of the company's headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif., Tuesday, March 7, 2023. Facebook’s parent Meta will slash another 10,000 jobs and will not fill 5,000 open positions as the social media pioneer cuts costs. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Facebook parent Meta is slashing an additional 10,000 jobs and will not fill 5,000 open positions as the social media pioneer cuts costs.

The company had announced 11,000 job cuts in November, about 13% of its workforce at the time.

Meta and other tech companies have been hiring aggressively for at least two years and in recent months have begun to let some of those workers go. Hiring in the U.S. is still strong, but layoffs have hit hard in some sectors.

Early last month, Meta posted falling profits and its third consecutive quarter of declining revenue.

The company said Tuesday it will reduce the size of its recruiting team and make further cuts in its tech groups in late April, and then its business groups in late May.

“This will be tough, and there’s no way around that,” said CEO Mark Zuckerberg. “It will mean saying goodbye to talented and passionate colleagues who have been part of our success.”

The Menlo Park, California, company has invested billions of dollars to realign its focus on the metaverse. In February it said a downturn in online advertising and competition from rivals such as TikTok weighed on results.

“As I’ve talked about efficiency this year, I’ve said that part of our work will involve removing jobs — and that will be in service of both building a leaner, more technical company and improving our business performance to enable our long term vision,” said Zuckerberg.

The biggest tech companies in the U.S. are cutting costs elsewhere, too.

This month, Amazon paused construction on its second headquarters in Virginia following the biggest round of layoffs in the company’s history and its shifting plans around remote work.

In early trading, Meta shares rose more than 6% Tuesday.

MOST READ
1
District judge again moves Henry Ruggs’ DUI case
District judge again moves Henry Ruggs’ DUI case
2
Husband and wife combine for $100K win at Las Vegas casino
Husband and wife combine for $100K win at Las Vegas casino
3
Raiders, Jimmy Garoppolo agree to terms on 3-year contract
Raiders, Jimmy Garoppolo agree to terms on 3-year contract
4
Prepare for traffic delays when Biden visits Vegas on Tuesday
Prepare for traffic delays when Biden visits Vegas on Tuesday
5
Yearlong US 95 project between downtown Las Vegas, Henderson begins
Yearlong US 95 project between downtown Las Vegas, Henderson begins
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Monday, March 13, 2023. ( ...
Bank stocks tumble; others rise on hopes for easier rates
By Stan Choe The Associated Press

Bank stocks are continuing to drop Monday as Wall Street worries about what may be next to topple following the second- and third-largest bank failures in U.S. history.

President Joe Biden speaks about the banking system in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, M ...
Biden tells US to have confidence in banks after collapse
By Ken Sweet, Christopher Rugaber, Chris Megerian and Cathy Bussewitz The Associated Press

At more than $110 billion in assets, Signature Bank is the third-largest bank failure in U.S. history.

More stories for you
Tesla recalls 363K vehicles to fix ‘Full Self-Driving’ behavior flaw
Tesla recalls 363K vehicles to fix ‘Full Self-Driving’ behavior flaw
Deal to merge two airlines facing federal antitrust lawsuit
Deal to merge two airlines facing federal antitrust lawsuit
Feds racing to sell assets as nation’s 16th largest bank fails
Feds racing to sell assets as nation’s 16th largest bank fails
Bank stocks tumble; others rise on hopes for easier rates
Bank stocks tumble; others rise on hopes for easier rates
Twitter glitches reported as links, logins fail
Twitter glitches reported as links, logins fail
Markets sink in biggest drop since December
Markets sink in biggest drop since December