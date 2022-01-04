40°F
Business

Adelson family donating $40M to Tel Aviv cancer treatment center

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 3, 2022 - 7:07 pm
 
Las Vegas Sands Corporation Chairman Sheldon Adelson. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)
Las Vegas Sands Corporation Chairman Sheldon Adelson. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

The family of the late casino magnate Sheldon Adelson is donating $40 million to the Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center in Israel for the construction of a cancer treatment center.

The donation comes nearly one year after Adelson, who founded and served as chairman and CEO of Las Vegas Sands Corp., died from complications related to the treatment for non-Hodgkin lymphoma in January 2021.

Adelson had planned the donation before his death, according to the Israel Hayom newspaper. The funds will help start the construction of the 20-story Adelson National Center for Advanced Cancer Therapy, which will be built in two stages over a period of five years.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Dr. Miriam Adelson, the majority shareholder of Las Vegas Sands Corp.

Contact Subrina Hudson at shudson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0340. Follow @SubrinaH on Twitter.

