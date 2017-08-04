Adidas plans to open newly remodeled Las Vegas Strip store

Adidas will open its newly remodeled store on the Las Vegas Strip on Thursday.

The Adidas store on the Strip, Friday, March 31, 2017, in Las Vegas. Christian K. Lee Las Vegas Review-Journal @chrisklee_jpeg

The footwear retailer’s new design is inspired by high school stadiums and will resemble the company’s New York stores.

The remodel is one of the latest changes for Showcase Mall, located near the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard and Tropicana Avenue.

Telecommunications giant T-Mobile expects to finish a retail location inside Showcase Mall later this year.

