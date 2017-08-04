ad-fullscreen
Adidas plans to open newly remodeled Las Vegas Strip store

By Wade Tyler Millward Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 4, 2017 - 2:32 pm
 

Adidas will open its newly remodeled store on the Las Vegas Strip on Thursday.

The footwear retailer’s new design is inspired by high school stadiums and will resemble the company’s New York stores.

The remodel is one of the latest changes for Showcase Mall, located near the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard and Tropicana Avenue.

Telecommunications giant T-Mobile expects to finish a retail location inside Showcase Mall later this year.

Contact Wade Tyler Millward at wmillward@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4602. Follow @wademillward on Twitter.

