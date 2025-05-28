Adults-only mini golf spot on Las Vegas Strip opens doors to families

This summer children and families will be able to enjoy one of four “crazy” golf courses at a Las Vegas Strip mini golf spot normally reserved for adults.

A rendering of the exterior of Swingers Las Vegas Crazy Golf Club at Mandalay Bay on the Las Vegas Strip. (Swingers Crazy Golf Club)

An adults-only Strip mini golf spot is opening its doors to families this summer.

From June 1 through Aug. 31, Swingers, the Mandalay Bay golf club and arcade experience, is offering family sessions for ages 5 and up from noon to 5 p.m. daily.

Children and families can enjoy one of four “crazy” golf courses, a new kids party package, a kids and junior drink menu and carnival experience, according to a news release.

The Crazy Golf experience offers discounted rates for those 21 and under at $18, with adults priced at $30. Additionally, a Kids Combo can be purchased for $35 and includes golf, one selection from the kids’ menu and a soft drink or juice. It is recommended for ages 5 and up.

At the Swingers Carnival, there’s a variety of old-school games like Skeeball, Whack-a-Hole, claw games, hoops and more, with the ability to earn points and redeem prizes, according to a news release.

Two party experiences are available for for children, ages 5 to 12, and juniors, ages 13 to 20, for summer celebrations. The kids package includes a round of crazy golf, unlimited soft drinks, a kids’ menu meal, a Swingers medal and a reserved area for 90 minutes for $58 per person; the junior package features crazy golf, two junior drinks, original Swingers menu street food, a branded visor and a 90-minute reserved space for $68 per person.

Swingers food hub, Emmy Squared Pizza, has added new kid offerings for the summer, with food such as mini corn dogs, pizza bites and chicken bites, alongside the typical offerings of Detroit-style pizzas and burgers. A new junior drink menu has also been added from the cocktail team, with non-alcoholic offerings like Virgin Pina Colada, Virgin Mojito, Tropical Punch, Shirley Temple and Frozen Lemonade in three varieties: strawberry-rose, cherry and mango.

Anyone under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult and all guests under-21 guests must leave the venue by 6 p.m.

