Agency hosting hiring event for positions at Harry Reid airport

Nevada JobConnect and Gate Gourmet will be hosting a hiring event for positions such as airport truck driver and dish room attendant with hourly wages starting at $13.

Guests in the ticketing area of Harry Reid International Airport on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

A hiring event for positions at Harry Reid International Airport is scheduled to take place Tuesday just east of the Strip.

Nevada JobConnect and Gate Gourmet announced Monday it would be hosting the hiring event for positions such as airport truck driver and dish room attendant with hourly wages starting at $13.

The job fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Maryland Parkway JobConnect, at 3405 S. Maryland Parkway.

Job seekers should apply online and fill out an application by Monday, according to the news release. To apply, visit EmployNV.gov then select “Find a Job” to register. Once registration is complete, applicants should search for the following positions by its job number:

— 590130 Dish Room Attendant, $13/hour

— 590134 Equipment Set-up, $13.50/hour

— 590136 Porter, $13/hour

— 590137 Local Airport Truck Driver (Non-CDL), $15.50/hour

— 590138 Storeroom Helper, $13.50/hour

For additional information, applicants can call JobConnect at (702) 486-0129.

Contact Subrina Hudson at shudson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0340. Follow @SubrinaH on Twitter.