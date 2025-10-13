Aging Wellness Expo returns Saturday at Rio

The Aging Wellness Expo, Nevada’s largest interactive gathering for active adults age 50 and older, is presented by Optum-Nevada. The expo runs from 9 a.m to 2 p.m.

Land south of Strip goes up for sale

Outlawed contracts from MV Realty creating financial nightmares for some Nevadans

Nearly 20% of home sale deals in Las Vegas fell through in August, report says

People visit booths of various vendors at The Aging Wellness Expo, powered by the Las Vegas Review-Journal, on Saturday March 15, 2025, at South Point Hotel Casino & Spa. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Dancers take to the stage, leading a live Zumba class for audience members at The Aging Wellness Expo, powered by the Las Vegas Review-Journal, on Saturday March 15, 2025, at South Point Hotel Casino & Spa. These types of fitness demonstrations happened hourly at the event. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Las Vegas Review-Journal’s fall Aging Wellness Expo returns Saturday at the Rio casino-hotel.

The 11th annual Aging Wellness Expo, Nevada’s largest interactive gathering for active adults age 50 and older, is presented by Optum-Nevada. The event runs from 9 a.m to 2 p.m. inside the Pavilion Ballroom at the Rio.

Other sponsors include Intermountain Health, Comprehensive Cancer Center, SCAN Health, CenterWell, UMC, Atomic Legacy Home Health, and P3.

Attendees will have a chance to meet more than 70 exhibitors offering services in health care and prevention screenings, retirement planning and home improvement, as well as listen to live speakers and participate in interactive events.

Presenting sponsor Optum-Nevada will showcase its 45-foot Medicine on the Move medical center, which has two examination rooms, a laboratory for urinalysis and blood tests, a radiology lab and a digital mammography unit. Attendees can schedule an annual wellness visit with Medicine on the Move.

The Review-Journal Live Well speaker series will include talks on preventative screenings and the myths of growing old, among others. Other informational sessions will be available throughout the day, including presentations on tech, hearing issues and proactive care and stress management.

Throughout the event, the CenterWell Move & Groove Stage will host hourly fitness demonstrations featuring freestyle routines to get attendees moving. There will be fitness demonstrations by various artists, including freestyle routines by Preston Nguyen and the Gx Presto squad and traditional hula dancer Hālau Hula ’O Kaleihoku. Kaci Machacyk and acclaimed recording artist Chadwick Johnson also will perform.

Several Review-Journal news staff members, including Executive Editor Glenn Cook, reporters, anchors and editors, will be on hand to answer attendees’ questions and talk about the latest news in the community. Additionally, the RJ will showcase its print and digital products, offering exclusive subscription offers.

Early attendees can enjoy complimentary coffee and pastries provided by Intermountain Health and Select Health. Comprehensive Cancer Centers will serve healthy juices and snacks in the afternoon.

Click here for the schedule of speakers and more information.

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.